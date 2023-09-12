Big Brother 25: Why Cirie is likely to be evicted this week

During week six of Big Brother season 25, Cameron became the Head of Household for the second time. Back in week 4, he became HOH after winning the Pressure Cooker challenge. Following this, he had to nominate two contestants for elimination, but before doing so, he wanted to understand each houseguest's position.

The moment Cirie spoke with Cameron, she tried her best to convince him that she was on his side, and at that moment Cameron even looked convinced. He also had a conversation with Jared Fields afterward in which Jared assured him that he wanted to support Cameron.

When Cameron was talking with Bowie Jane, he mentioned he was planning to nominate Blue Kim and Jag, but he only mentioned these two names because he knew Bowie would talk about this with other houseguests and the other guests wouldn't know what he was really thinking.

Izzy Gleicher and Felicia Cannon were then mentioned as the candidates for nominations during the ceremony by Cameron. Additionally, following the recent live feeds from season 25, it was revealed that Jared was the contestant who was awarded the veto power in week 6 of Big Brother season 25.

By using veto power, Jared has the option to save one contestant on the nomination list or to not use any of them at all. Now Jared has a big problem, especially since Izzy Gleicher and Felicia Cannon are the members of his alliance, and if he saves one, he loses the other. His assurances to Cameron when he became HOH also played an important role.

Amidst all this, Cameron shared that he wants Cirie to take the nomination hot seat. Since Cirie is Jared's mother, it creates a difficult situation for Jared.

Big Brother season 25 cast member Cameron wants to eliminate Cirie

Cameron Hardin suggested Jared exercise the veto and put Cirie on the nomination list. Cameron is unaware that Jared is Cirie's son, however, several home guests know it.

Furthermore, Izzy is one of the strongest players in the Big Brother season 25 house right now, and putting her at risk of elimination will only worsen things for Jared’s alliance.

Except for those who support Jared, most Big Brother season 25 houseguests will vote to eliminate Izzy because of the competition. If Jared wants to save Izzy, Cameron will nominate Cirie. There is a good chance that she will be sent home because at this time, Cameron is in charge and the other contestants won't risk upsetting him.

America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, and Cirie Fields are the current members of Big Brother season 25. The next episode of the show will be released on September 13. Its description says:

“The houseguests compete to win the power of veto; during the veto meeting, the winner of the competition can keep nominations the same or save someone from eviction for the week.”

CBS airs the latest episode of the show, Big Brother season 25, every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.