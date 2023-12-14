Big Brother: Reindeer Games: Finale episode release date, time, and more

Powers-that-be at CBS made this holiday season a memorable one with the introduction of the Big Brother: Reindeer Games. Novel in its approach and inclusiveness, Big Brother: Reindeer Games is a limited mini-series based on the original Big Brother franchise. The finale episode is expected to air Thursday, December 21 at 8 PM ET on CBS.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games brings together nine former Big Brother legends and winners into a holiday-styled competition. The cast includes Xavier Prather, Taylor Hale, Nicole Franzel, Josh Martinez, Frankie Grande, Danielle Reyes, Cody Calafiore, Cameron Hardin, and Britney Haynes. Two of these players, Cameron and Cody, have left the show after being eliminated.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games consists of six episodes in total and opened with a special two-hour premiere episode on Monday, December 11, at 9 PM ET on CBS. Fans of the show will have to navigate through the first five episodes to find out who competes and wins the season finale. Owing to the progressive eliminations, only four players will compete for victory out of which only one will be awarded with the $100,000 cash prize.

What's the latest buzz about Big Brother: Reindeer Games?

Although it serves as a perfect follow-up to the comprehensive 100-day Big Brother season 25, Big Brother: Reindeer Games brings to light several changes in its format that make it different from other shows in the same franchise. Unlike Big Brother, the games do not feature live feeds as the players are not staying in the house. Instead, they are competing against each other in a fixed set of three games in each episode.

Every episode culminates in a game known as 'Santa's Showdown' which determines which player gets to stay on the show and who is eventually sent back home. Also missing is familiar host Julie Chen Moonves and the baton of the host has been passed on to Big Brother legends Jordan Lloyd, Tiffany Mitchell, and Derek Xiao.

Following the premiere of Big Brother: Reindeer Games on December 11, the second episode aired on Tuesday, December 12. The third episode is expected to air on December 14 at 8 PM ET. Episode four will air on December 18 at 9 PM ET followed by episode five happening on December 19 at 8 PM ET.

What happened on Big Brother: Reindeer Games episode 2?

In a shocking turn of events, Cody Calafiore was eliminated and sent home in the latest episode of the games. The episode, which presented itself as a heady cocktail of strategic planning and adrenaline-driven contests, kicked off with the usual Naughty or Nice challenge, in which Cody triumphed over the others.

However, Cody had to face unexpected reverses in the next challenge i.e. Jingle Bell Brawl. Cody decided upon Frankie, Nicole, and Xavier as his team members. The task at hand was to decorate a Christmas tree and called for a delicate sense of balance on the part of the contestants.

Cody's team didn't perform well and subsequently, the other team comprising Danielle, Britney, Josh, and Taylor emerged victorious. This led to the final contest of Santa's Showdown where Cody, Xavier, and Frankie found themselves fighting against each other in a race to assemble Christmas gifts based on a specific wish list.

Cody found himself lagging behind the others and could not summon up enough speed and acumen to finish the challenge on time. Thereafter, he was eliminated and sent home.

Catch the upcoming episodes on CBS.