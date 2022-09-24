Big Brother (Season 24): Why are fans left with mixed reactions after Indy's segment during the bonus episode?

CBS' Big Brother Season 24 is coming to an end, with just one final episode left before one house guest walks away with a massive cash prize and a seven-day cruise for two.

On Friday night, September 23, the famed reality TV competition series aired a bonus episode, which took the finalists - Matt Turner, Monte Taylor, Taylor Hale - as well as the viewers on a walk down memory lane, looking back at some key moments throughout the season.

While some past snippets left fans in splits, others made them emotional. However, one particular moment drew mixed reactions. This was the segment where the series celebrated Indy's first anniversary as a US citizen.

While some fans found it emotional and were proud of what she had attained, some were also upset with her and claimed that she didn't deserve the airtime after she was rude to Taylor.

Indy celebrated her anniversary as a US citizen in Big Brother Season 24

The bonus episode included a throwback to Day 13 in the Big Brother house, where Indy was shocked to see the houseguests celebrating her one-year anniversary as a US citizen. During her confessional, she shared:

"Having the houseguests celebrating this big day for me it's amazing. I think that sometimes people don't really know how hard it is out here and all these years of hard work so being able to share my story with them makes me feel like so happy."

Indy told her Big Brother housemates that she moved to the US nine years ago. Opening up, she said that she was born into a really poor family and revealed that she started working when she was just 14, since she didn't have any other choice.

Indy also shared that she always dreamt of moving to California. She then added that she still hoped to take her parents away from their old place and show them around.

Indy's story made Joseph emotional. He broke down and told the former houseguest that she was his dad's favorite player and that she won over him. During his confessional, Joseph shared:

"I love being a part of the celebration with Indy. Because being the child of an immigrant, I know the hardships that she's gone through. And I'm so glad I get this chance to share it with her."

Although the house guests were moved by Indy's story, fans didn't feel the same.

Fans have mixed reactions about Indy's anniversary celebrations

Taking to Twitter, many fans claimed that her story was "heartwrenching,", adding that they were proud of her and all that she had achieved. However, some fans claimed that her sob story didn't give her the right to be rude to Taylor throughout the season.

RapunzelsSilkPress @PressSilk #BB24 Indy’s backstory is heart wrenching! You would think that everything she has endured that she wouldn’t be such a jealous, evil and nasty person. #BB24 Indy’s backstory is heart wrenching! You would think that everything she has endured that she wouldn’t be such a jealous, evil and nasty person.

🎃K.🕸 @Lkristinah I get why Joesph was so close to Indy but she’s still a hateful hag #BB24 I get why Joesph was so close to Indy but she’s still a hateful hag #BB24

welp. @stopitdropitt #bb24 Let me click off this episode I still hate Indy Let me click off this episode I still hate Indy 😭 #bb24

So forgive me if I don’t care when people who have had it hard, kick people in the face to pull themselves up.



#bb24 Indy wanted to throw hot soup in Taylor’s face and constantly isolated and mocked her for no reason.So forgive me if I don’t care when people who have had it hard, kick people in the face to pull themselves up. Indy wanted to throw hot soup in Taylor’s face and constantly isolated and mocked her for no reason. So forgive me if I don’t care when people who have had it hard, kick people in the face to pull themselves up. #bb24

SassyDeLaCreme (Jeanine, Justine & Lindsay Stan) @MusicSassy also if you think Indy is a bad person in anyway please look up the foundation her and her family have set up to help people in need #BB24 also if you think Indy is a bad person in anyway please look up the foundation her and her family have set up to help people in need #BB24

Big Brother Season 24 will return for its grand finale on Sunday night, September 25, at 8 pm ET only on CBS. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

