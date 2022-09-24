 "Jasmine is killing meeee": Fans in splits after the Big Brother star trolls Turner's hygiene in bonus episode 

CBS' Big Brother Season 24 is nearing its grand finale. With just one more episode to go, the series aired a bonus episode on Friday night, September 23, 2022. The episode showcased a recap of all the memorable things that have happened on the show ever since the season premiered.

The one-hour special had fans taking a walk down memory lane alongside the three finalists - 23-year-old Matt Turner, 27-year-old Monte Taylor and 27-year-old Taylor Hale. Of all the things that were showcased, one particular moment that stood out for fans was when Jasmine trolled Turner for his hygiene choices.

Needless to say, the moment enjoyed quite the spotlight on social media. Read on to learn more about what happened in the latest episode of Big Brother.

Sasha_Smierce @Sasha_Smierce “Turner’s been in here, I can smell him!!!” Jasmine is killing meeee!! ☠️ #bb24 “Turner’s been in here, I can smell him!!!” Jasmine is killing meeee!! ☠️ #bb24

"I can smell him": Jasmine trolls Turner in bonus episode of Big Brother season 24

It all started when in a snippet from a past episode, Turner revealed that he only had a bath every other day. This didn't sit well with the remaining housemates, who were shocked. The Big Brother housemates also said that if they opened the door to Turner's room, they could smell the "funk" in his laundry.

During his confessional, Michael shared:

"Turner, he wears it like it's a badge of honor. He hasn't done laundry. He has a nest in the corner of dirty clothes."

Post that, while talking to his Big Brother housemate, Turner revealed that if anyone saw his feet at that moment, they'd vomit. He added that he had learned that he needed to shower everyday. He further said:

"I could clean up and better after myself. Whatever, thank you very much."

After Turner finished his confessional and walked out of the room, Jasmine entered. The first thing she said was:

"Turner was here, I can smell him."

Fans who witnessed Jasmine troll Turner took to social media to share their opinions.

Jasmine trolling Turner leaves fans in splits

Taking to Twitter, fans said that that Turner vs Jasmine was the funniest thing they had ever seen on Big Brother. Read on to see some more reactions from viewers:

♡̶ @Ieereum #BB24 jasmine saying if turner's been in here i can smell him is so nasty jasmine saying if turner's been in here i can smell him is so nasty😭 #BB24

jimjams⁷ @jimjams613

“Turners been in here, I can smell him” LMAOOOO JASMINE IS FUNNY AF FOR THAT“Turners been in here, I can smell him” #bb24 LMAOOOO JASMINE IS FUNNY AF FOR THAT😭😭“Turners been in here, I can smell him” #bb24

taylor fans somalia. @blmxaarIimo Jasmine was so funny fhfjfksowjebfgn I just know turner smelled like outside 24/7 #BB24 Jasmine was so funny fhfjfksowjebfgn I just know turner smelled like outside 24/7 #BB24

Junie @louise02945312 #Bb24 JASMINE SAID TURNER WAS IN HERE I CAN SMELL HIM!!! 🤢🤢🤢 #Bb24 JASMINE SAID TURNER WAS IN HERE I CAN SMELL HIM!!! 🤢🤢🤢😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/BXwnXI38n7

Here's what the winner of Season 24 will take home on Sunday night:

When the famed reality TV competition series returns for the two-hour grand finale on Sunday, Monte and Turner will battle against each other to be the final HOH of the season. America's favorite houseguest will receive a cash prize of $50,000.

That apart, they will also win a seven-day cruise for two, aboard the Princess Cruise.

Big Brother @CBSBigBrother Votes can be cast until September 25th at 9am PT at #BB24 Don’t miss out on your chance to vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest!Votes can be cast until September 25th at 9am PT at cbs.com/bbvote Don’t miss out on your chance to vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest!💥 Votes can be cast until September 25th at 9am PT at cbs.com/bbvote! #BB24 https://t.co/3RE1iQUIDa

Princess Cruise is the official partner for CBS' forthcoming show, The Real Love Boat.

Big Brother Season 24 will return for its grand finale on Sunday night at 8 pm ET only on CBS. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

