Big Brother USA: 10 house members who every fan hated with a burning passion

Big Brother USA, a reality television show that premiered on CBS in 2000, has become a cultural phenomenon over the years. The show locks a diverse group of contestants, known as houseguests, in a custom-built house under constant surveillance. The houseguests compete in various challenges for privileges and safety, all while strategizing to avoid eviction. The last person standing wins the show and a substantial cash prize.

While the show has been a launchpad for some to gain fame and public affection, it has also been a pitfall for others who have garnered significant public disdain. Some contestants have managed to ignite a level of public disapproval that goes beyond the usual boundaries of reality TV drama.

The Big Brother USA contestants fans love to hate the most

1. Daniel Durston (Season 24)

Daniel Durston's time in the Big Brother USA house was a whirlpool of controversy. His aggressive confrontation with Taylor Hale led to a unanimous eviction. He blamed Taylor for Paloma Aguilar's self-eviction, causing a rift among housemates.

He publicly apologized, but later backtracked and continued to insult his former competitors on social media, making him a widely disliked figure both inside and outside the house.

2. Paul Abrahamian (Seasons 18 & 19)

Paul Abrahamian's two-season stint on Big Brother USA was a rollercoaster of public opinion. Initially a fan favorite, his return in the next season saw a drastic shift in his image. Accusations of bullying tactics, especially against contestants Jess and Cody, tarnished his reputation.

Fans also criticized the show's producers for seemingly favoring him, granting him early immunity and other advantages. His aggressive behavior towards smaller female contestants when he felt threatened was the last straw for many.

Despite his strategic gameplay, his inability to win over the jury twice solidified his status as a controversial figure.

3. Dick Donato (Seasons 8 & 13)

Dick Donato, also known as "Evel Dick", is another contestant who has polarized the Big Brother USA community. His use of explicit language, including racial slurs, has been a significant point of contention. His estranged relationship with his daughter Daniele, who was also on the show, added another layer of complexity to his public image.

Despite his controversial actions, he has maintained a presence in the reality TV world, even hosting his own digital series. However, his defense of using racial slurs by claiming he has "plenty of Black friends" has only fueled the fire of public disapproval.

4. Aaryn Gries (Season 15)

Aaryn Gries became one of the most polarizing figures in Big Brother USA history due to her racially insensitive comments. She targeted fellow contestants Helen Kim and Andy Herren with derogatory remarks, sparking public outrage and a petition for her removal.

The controversy led her modeling agency, Zephyr Talent, to cut ties with her. Her actions not only tarnished her own reputation but also raised questions about the ethical boundaries of reality TV.

5. Christine Brecht (Season 16)

Christine Brecht's close relationship with Cody Calafiore stirred the pot, especially since she was a married woman. Fans were outraged, accusing her of emotional infidelity. Her husband even expressed his discomfort on a live eviction episode.

When she was finally evicted, the audience's boos were deafening. Post-show, she launched an OnlyFans and revealed production secrets, but the stain on her reputation from her perceived betrayal remains.

6. Adam Jasinski (Season 9)

Adam Jasinski's post-Big Brother USA life was a downward spiral that shocked fans. Arrested for drug trafficking, he used his prize money to fuel his illegal activities. The public was horrified, viewing him as a squandered opportunity and a tarnish on the show's reputation.

Although his mother believes the arrest saved his life, fans find his actions beyond redemption. His subsequent efforts in addiction recovery haven't done much to change public opinion.

7. Danielle Reyes (Season 2)

Daniella Reyes (Image via Twitter/lilsebastianxx)

Danielle Reyes was a formidable player, but her candid diary room sessions were her downfall. She openly discussed her manipulative tactics, leading fans to question her ethical stance. When the jury chose not to vote for her, it was seen as a collective rejection of her gameplay.

Her loss led to changes in the game's rules, but her reputation as one of the most divisive runners-up in Big Brother USA history remains intact.

8. Frankie Grande (Season 16)

Frankie Grande initially grabbed attention in the Big Brother house but soon found himself isolated. Known for playing both sides and boasting about his online persona, Frankie eventually revealed that he was Ariana Grande's big brother and a social media celebrity.

However, by then, both housemates and viewers had grown tired of his self-centered behavior.

9. Jack Mathews (Season 21)

Jack Mathews was another contestant who rubbed people the wrong way. He was criticized for making ignorant and supposedly racist comments during live feeds. His treatment of women in the house, especially Kemi, also drew negative attention.

Despite being part of a dominant alliance, his bullying tactics led many to call for his removal from the show.

10. Shannon Dragoo (Season 2)

Shannon Dragoo (Image via YouTube/Big Brother Boy)

Shannon Dragoo might not be a household name, but for those who tuned into Big Brother season 2, she's unforgettable. Why? She took a housemate's toothbrush and cleaned the toilet with it. At the time, this act was nothing short of shocking, pushing the envelope on what was considered acceptable behavior on reality TV.

These days, Shannon has traded the drama of the Big Brother USA house for a quieter life. She's a 42-year-old paramedic in Florida, married, and a mother of two. Her mom says she's kept her fitness but let go of her reality TV past.

While Shannon may have moved on, her infamous toothbrush stunt remains etched in the annals of Big Brother USA history.

The Big Brother USA house has been a stage for various personalities, some of whom have left a lasting impression for all the wrong reasons.

From controversial actions to divisive gameplay, these contestants have sparked debates and discussions that go beyond the confines of the show.