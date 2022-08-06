Big Sky River full cast list: Emmanuelle Vaugier, Kavan Smith and others to star in Hallmark romance

Romcom lovers can rejoice as Hallmark's latest romance flick, Big Sky River, is set to be released on August 7, 2022 at 9 pm ET/PT. Lovers of this genre can grab their popcorn buckets and settle in comfortably on Sunday night to catch the countryside romance between Tara and Boone.

Directed by Peter Benson and written by J.B. White, the flick stars Emmanuelle Vaugier and Kavan Smith in the lead roles. It is based on the book of the same name by Linda Lael Miller.

The two-hour Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original will revolve around Tara, a New Yorker, who decides to move to Montana for the summer to get away from her messy divorce. Her neighbor in the small town, Sheriff Boone Taylor, had recently found his own footing after becoming a widower.

The two sparked a romance, which was soon interrupted by the demands of Tara's life and responsibilities in New York. Will she find true love with Boone, or will her life in New York take precedence? Tune in to Big Sky River on Sunday night to find out.

While you wait for the film, take a look at the cast list of the Hallmark romance flick.

Who all star in Big Sky River?

1) Emmanuelle Vaugier as Tara

Emmanuelle Frederique Vaugier is a Canadian film and television actress best known for her role as Charlie Sheen's ex-fiancée Mia on award-winning CBS comedy Two and a Half Men (2003-2015). In Hallmark's Big Sky River, she will be seen playing the role of Tara, the female protagonist who romances Kavan Smith's Boone Taylor.

Vaugier is also known for her role as Detective Jessica Angell on CSI:NY. She appeared alongside Piper Perabo in the recurring role of Liza Hearn on the USA crime series Covert Affairs. Additionally, she had guest roles on The Mentalist, Big Shots, Supernatural, Veronica Mars, Smallville, One Tree Hill, and Human Target.

She has had starring roles in Painkiller Jane, John Carpenter's Master of Horror, and WB comedy My Guide to Becoming a Rock Star. Her film credits include Saw II, Saw IV, Secondhand Lions, 40 Days and 40 Nights, It's Christmas, Carol!, and Absolute Deception.

Vaugier is a versatile actor who is famous for her roles as fiesty female protagonists. Her role in ABC's raunchy summer soap Mistresses is one such example.

2) Kavan Smith as Boone

Kavan Joel Smith is a 52-year-old Canadian actor who will be playing Vaugier's Tara's love interest Boone in Hallmark's Big Sky River. His career began with a lead role on the Canadian television show Destiny Ridge. Since then he's had quite a versatile career in films and television.

He has starred in Brian DePalma's 2000 sci-fi adventure Mission to Mars, FOX's Human Target, The CW's Smallville and Supernatural, Syfy's The Outer Limits, Sanctuary, Battlestar Galactica, USA's Fairly Legal, and DirecTV's Rogue.

Smith's most notable roles include Major Evan Lorne in Stargate Atlantis and Stargate SG-1, Agent Jed Garrity in The 4400, and Leland Coulter in When Calls the Heart.

3) Lochlyn Munro

Canadian actor Lochlyn Munro will also appear in the Hallmark romance. His most notable film credits include A Night at the Roxbury (1998), Scary Movie (2000), Freddy vs. Jason (2003), White Chicks (2004), The Predator (2018), and Cosmic Sin (2021). On television, he has appeared in Northwood, Charmed, and Riverdale.

4) Cassidy Nugent as Erin

Playing the role of Erin on Big Sky River is the young actress Cassidy Nugent. She has previously appeared in the CBS series Zoo, Lifetime's I Am Elizabeth Smart, and Syfy's Van Helsing. She has also been a Hallmark Channel favorite, with roles in Love Struck Café, When Calls the Heart, The Angel Tree, and Chasing Waterfalls.

As previously stated, Big Sky River will premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on August 7, 2022.

