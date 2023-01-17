Big Sky season 3 episode 13 (finale) release date, air time, plot, and more

Big Sky season 3 is nearing its conclusion after airing the first part of the two-part season finale last week. After the big revelations made in episode 12, fans can't wait for the finale to air, which will answer all their questions.

Big Sky is an ABC crime drama thriller created by David E. Kelley and based on The Highway series of books by C. J. Box. The series made its debut three years ago, on November 17, 2020, and was renewed for a second season in May 2021. The third season, which came to screens last year on September 21, 2022, is now nearing its finale.

Big Sky season three episode 13 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

Fans are excited about the Big Sky finale as it has a lot on the line for the characters

In the previous episode, fans saw Sunny Barnes being attacked by Paige, who had injured Buck while defending herself. Before things got out of hand, Jenny Hoyt intervened and commanded Paige to drop the knife, before the latter broke down.

She told Jenny all about Buck's place and where he took her and also revealed gruesome details about the hearts in the jar, trophies he collected from his victims. Paige also said that she narrowly managed to escape.

Big Sky @BigSkyABC What wouldn't a mother do for their son. Stream on Hulu. What wouldn't a mother do for their son. Stream on Hulu. https://t.co/X1KSRgay2j

Fans also saw Deputy Moe Poopernak bring Sheriff Beau a folder that had all the information he found on Winston Turner, who was trying to abduct Avery. Meanwhile, Sunny was brought in for questioning but she claimed to have no knowledge of the Bleeding Heart Killer.

Buck also finally made an appearance as he limped out of the woods and was offered help by Gabriel, whom Buck kills. He also takes Gabriel's truck and rifle. Meanwhile, fans saw Emily being kidnapped and the search for her and Denise led to a bloody showdown at the end of which Beau realized Buck had Emily.

What is expected in the upcoming episode?

With the way episode 12 ended, a lot is on the line in episode 13 of Big Sky, which is titled That Old Feeling, and its synopsis reads:

"With Denise and Emily’s lives on the line, Jenny and Beau are determined to bring the Bleeding Heart Killer to justice, no matter what it takes. Meanwhile, Cassie uses her connections to pin down their possible location; and Sunny makes a fiery decision that will change her family forever, but will it all be enough to save the ones they love?"

When will Big Sky season three episode 13 be aired?

Big Sky @BigSkyABC Part One of the #BigSky season finale has me triple checking that all my doors are closed & locked Part One of the #BigSky season finale has me triple checking that all my doors are closed & locked 👀 https://t.co/4ECv3mQfZX

The upcoming episode is scheduled for release on January 18, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The series is an ABC original and will air the new episode on the network channel. It will also be made available for streaming on ABC.com and Hulu the next day.

Expected faces in the upcoming episode

Big Sky season three episode 13 will see the following faces reprising their roles:

Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt

Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell

Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane

Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Tonya Wallis

J. Anthony Pena as Deputy Mo Popperak

Jensen Ackles as Beau Arlen

Reba McEntire as Sunny Barnes

Tune in to ABC this Wednesday for more thrills with the Big Sky season finale.

