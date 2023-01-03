What time will Big Sky season 3 episode 11 air on ABC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Big Sky season 3, the brand new installment of the exhilarating crime-thriller drama series that has been subtitled, Deadly Trails, is all set to return with its much-awaited episode 11, on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the popular network ABC.

Adapted from author C. J. Box's highly celebrated The Highway book series, the electrifying crime-thriller series is created by David E. Kelley. Oliver Bokelberg, Tim Sutherland, Stephen McNutt, Ken Glassing, Shawn Maurer, and Jon Joffin have all acted as cinematographers for the series, while Trevor Morris has helmed the music for the project.

Needless to say, fans of the ABC series have been eagerly waiting to witness what the upcoming episode of Big Sky season 3 will bring to the table. Viewer expectations have been considerably heightened given that the previous episode, titled A Thin Layer of Rock, which was released on December 7, 2022, ended on a thrilling note.

Learn all about episode 11 of Big Sky season 3, before the episode airs on ABC

What can fans expect from episode 11 of the series' latest season?

Episode 11 of season 3 of Big Sky has been titled Super Foxes, and Christine Roum and Ryan O'Nan have served as writers for the episode.

In episode 10 of the highly arresting third season, titled A Thin Layer of Rock, the audience saw Beau and Jenny investigating an astounding case at a wedding, where the groom went missing. The episode also showcased Cassie enlisting Beau's daughter, Emily, and Denise to help uncover the lies associated with Walter and Sunny Day Excursions.

The official synopsis for episode 11, titled, Super Foxes, given by ABC Network, reads:

"When Gigi finds herself at the mercy of a twisted local family, Jenny and Cassie work to intervene, but a twisted game threatens everything; Sunny and Paige each come to a shocking realization about Buck."

Take a closer look at the promo video clip for episode 11 of season 3 here:

From the looks of the official synopsis and promo video, it is quite evident that audiences will see another suspicious and complicated mystery unraveling in the upcoming episode after Gigi ends up at the hands of a devious local family.

It will also be quite interesting to witness what Paige and Sunny will realize about Buck, which is likely to be astonishing for everyone. It seems like viewers are in for an intriguing and stimulating rollercoaster ride.

Who are on the cast list for the series' season 3?

The cast list for the third season of Big Sky includes Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Tonya Walsh, Jensen Ackles as Beau Arlen, J. Anthony Pena as Deputy Mo Poppernak, Reba McEntire as Sunny Barnes, and a few others.

Don't forget to watch episode 11 of Big Sky season 3, which will arrive exclusively on ABC Network on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

