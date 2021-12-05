BigHit Music's no recording notice angers BTS fans, several claim they are being taken for granted

BigHit Music's latest notice regarding BTS has landed the agency in hot water, with many fans upset.

Ahead of the mega-popular band’s last two PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE shows in Los Angeles, BigHit Music, which recently changed its name to HYBE, posted an official notice WeVerse. The announcement was about forbidding recording devices, which surprisingly included mobile phones. While the ban was mainly to curb fansites, other BTS fans have taken offense to the ruling.

K-Pop fandoms have a long legacy of fansites, which are run by "Home-ma (홈마)" - short for "Homepage master" - or fansite masters. For monetary gain, the fansite masters take high-definition images of their favorite idols and post them on these sites. Incidentally, they also have a long history of violating BTS's portrait rights and jeopardizing the safety of other fans.

ᴮᴱann⁷∞ JIN DAY SOON 👧🏻🎀🍎 @SmeraldoWithLuv Okay I'm sick and tired of "armys" saying "not all fansites are bad" with a bunch of arguments that are filled with holes.

1."Look they're waving at the fansite" "they recognize the fansite"

Hardly doubt they are able to recognize anyone behind that hugeass camera lens so stop+ Okay I'm sick and tired of "armys" saying "not all fansites are bad" with a bunch of arguments that are filled with holes. 1."Look they're waving at the fansite" "they recognize the fansite" Hardly doubt they are able to recognize anyone behind that hugeass camera lens so stop+ https://t.co/KmpJctw5Bh

During a PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA performance, an ARMY was assaulted by a fansite who came inside without a ticket.

The banning of mobile phone filmed videos and images by BigHit has angered several BTS fans

While many fans commended the agency for taking strict steps to curb fansites, several others pointed out the flaw in the second half of the notice, namely:

In the case of violations of these rules, including filming on your phones, you may be asked to delete the footage and be forced to leave.

According to the notice, phones are permitted at concerts, but they are not allowed to capture photos or record videos. Some fans believe BigHit Music is being unfair to supporters who have invested hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in supporting BTS.

This no-recording regulation would prevent fans from recording memories on their phones and sharing them with those who could not attend the concert due to ticket unavailability, COVID-19 travel restrictions, and lack of funds.

Sabrina Salinas @Sabrina58052423 @dionysusvrrs @bts_bighit I think HYBE's delusional that they can take ARMY's wrath.. this policy is so irrational and unfair to ARMYs who saved money for tickets.. the only fond memories are the videos and pics taken to be shared with other ARMYs who did not make it to the concert. What gives HYBE? @dionysusvrrs @bts_bighit I think HYBE's delusional that they can take ARMY's wrath.. this policy is so irrational and unfair to ARMYs who saved money for tickets.. the only fond memories are the videos and pics taken to be shared with other ARMYs who did not make it to the concert. What gives HYBE?

BTS ARTIST OF THE YEAR⁷ @btstrilogys hybe can suck it if ima pay $500+ for a ticket and can’t flim w my phone? SIKE hybe can suck it if ima pay $500+ for a ticket and can’t flim w my phone? SIKE

샨⁷ jin i'm yours @alittledewdrop not sure how you're gonna ask people not to use their mobile phones to record shaky non-HD pictures and videos of a concert they paid for. what gives, hybe? not sure how you're gonna ask people not to use their mobile phones to record shaky non-HD pictures and videos of a concert they paid for. what gives, hybe?

Many took to social media to vent their frustration, with several saying that the agency has started taking ARMY and their devotion to BTS for granted. Given that several of the tickets to the concert cost well over $1000 not permitting even phone recorded images and videos seems too drastic, even for the strictest of agencies.

🍸⭐️ @onlytkv hybe are to blame for this mess. even though people bought tickets & travelled, they are pushing ppl to buy dvds. they care more about making money than ensuring their fans and fansites are safe and can enjoy and share the concert experience. hybe are to blame for this mess. even though people bought tickets & travelled, they are pushing ppl to buy dvds. they care more about making money than ensuring their fans and fansites are safe and can enjoy and share the concert experience.

riif⁷🧸 @euphoriacult_



I understand with fansites and their cameras and all….but if you’re gonna stop respectful armys from recording on their phones for memories when their funding your company, you need to reevaluate yourselves Hً⁷♡'s perrie | taejincember (ia) @BANGTANUOUS i- i- https://t.co/3fFXN3EHTK Hybe’s gotten a little too comfortable with armys.I understand with fansites and their cameras and all….but if you’re gonna stop respectful armys from recording on their phones for memories when their funding your company, you need to reevaluate yourselves twitter.com/bangtanuous/st… Hybe’s gotten a little too comfortable with armys. I understand with fansites and their cameras and all….but if you’re gonna stop respectful armys from recording on their phones for memories when their funding your company, you need to reevaluate yourselves twitter.com/bangtanuous/st…

제이💛 @dionysusvrrs @bts_bighit It’s a concert man??? People take videos to keep them as a memory. If u gonna stream day 3 and 4 for other army FOR MOMEY atleast let others have memories in their phone like tf? forbid cameras from fansites yeah but PHONES? @bts_bighit It’s a concert man??? People take videos to keep them as a memory. If u gonna stream day 3 and 4 for other army FOR MOMEY atleast let others have memories in their phone like tf? forbid cameras from fansites yeah but PHONES?

kaebaexxx @kaebaexxx @dionysusvrrs @bts_bighit So those of us with real life bills like rent, water, and power are just.....supposed to not see it? The in concert tickets were over $1000, these online tickets aren't cheap either. @dionysusvrrs @bts_bighit So those of us with real life bills like rent, water, and power are just.....supposed to not see it? The in concert tickets were over $1000, these online tickets aren't cheap either.

Another strange occurrence noticed by several fans was the discrepancy between the English and Korean versions of HYBE’s notice. In the Korean version, the recording has been prohibited during the soundcheck performance, which has always been the case. In the English version, however, it is implied that no part of BTS’ concert can be recorded, even on phones, and if caught, the offender can be removed from the show.

ᴮᴱikram⁷⟭⟬🪐🌌(zergdouniot7 sworded)SEMI IA @seoktr hybe need to explain cause Korean version is more explained, they were speaking abt soundcheck & fansites not record of phone an ARMY taking vid during concert, we knew abt these rules before,ARMY did livestreamed & never was asked to leave it's clear they spoke abt fansites & sd hybe need to explain cause Korean version is more explained, they were speaking abt soundcheck & fansites not record of phone an ARMY taking vid during concert, we knew abt these rules before,ARMY did livestreamed & never was asked to leave it's clear they spoke abt fansites & sd

While some argue that the English warning was mistranslated or omits essential information from the Korean notice, others insist that the disparity between the two notices is not an error.

제이💛 @dionysusvrrs



there are two notices

1: in english for iarmy who are the majority of the who are attending with a clear note NO PHONES NO RECORDING during the whole concert (because it will be recored by bh)



2: the korean notice is a bit different but it doesnt @bts_bighit there is no mistranslation.there are two notices1: in english for iarmy who are the majority of the who are attending with a clear note NO PHONES NO RECORDING during the whole concert (because it will be recored by bh)2: the korean notice is a bit different but it doesnt @bts_bighit there is no mistranslation.there are two notices 1: in english for iarmy who are the majority of the who are attending with a clear note NO PHONES NO RECORDING during the whole concert (because it will be recored by bh)2: the korean notice is a bit different but it doesnt

제이💛 @dionysusvrrs



They don’t want anyone recording specifically during these days so army would BUY the online tickets GET IT? @bts_bighit Mean the english one is “not correct” it’s made by bighit itself. The korean notice towards fansites and their cameras but the english one is as clear as they wrote.They don’t want anyone recording specifically during these days so army would BUY the online tickets GET IT? @bts_bighit Mean the english one is “not correct” it’s made by bighit itself. The korean notice towards fansites and their cameras but the english one is as clear as they wrote. They don’t want anyone recording specifically during these days so army would BUY the online tickets GET IT?

A fansite master has claimed that after BigHit's notice came out, she was allegedly manhandled at one of the LA BTS concerts for livestreaming. According to the fan's testimony, she was pinned against the wall by security and was asked to leave the premises.

#1 moon & dream glow enthusiast @Iwantitleallove So apparently a girl got arrested in the middle of the bts concert just because she was streaming the performance?? And the police pinned her against the wall??? Am I the only one who feels like that was very excessive? So apparently a girl got arrested in the middle of the bts concert just because she was streaming the performance?? And the police pinned her against the wall??? Am I the only one who feels like that was very excessive?

#1 moon & dream glow enthusiast @Iwantitleallove I mean, couldn’t they just ask her to stop/leave? It’s not like she was doing anything threatening or violent, she was just… filming the concert? Am I missing something? I mean, couldn’t they just ask her to stop/leave? It’s not like she was doing anything threatening or violent, she was just… filming the concert? Am I missing something?

#1 moon & dream glow enthusiast @Iwantitleallove I don’t understand why hybe suddently decided to be this strict with copyright infringment laws. Not everyone can afford a concert ticket, especially with the situation we’re in right now, and not everyone lives in the USA I don’t understand why hybe suddently decided to be this strict with copyright infringment laws. Not everyone can afford a concert ticket, especially with the situation we’re in right now, and not everyone lives in the USA

While BTS’ agency has not yet responded, fans are hoping for some clarification soon.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar