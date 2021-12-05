BigHit Music's no recording notice angers BTS fans, several claim they are being taken for granted

BigHit Music's latest notice regarding BTS has landed the agency in hot water, with many fans upset.
Ahead of the mega-popular band’s last two PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE shows in Los Angeles, BigHit Music, which recently changed its name to HYBE, posted an official notice WeVerse. The announcement was about forbidding recording devices, which surprisingly included mobile phones. While the ban was mainly to curb fansites, other BTS fans have taken offense to the ruling.
K-Pop fandoms have a long legacy of fansites, which are run by "Home-ma (홈마)" - short for "Homepage master" - or fansite masters. For monetary gain, the fansite masters take high-definition images of their favorite idols and post them on these sites. Incidentally, they also have a long history of violating BTS's portrait rights and jeopardizing the safety of other fans.
During a PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA performance, an ARMY was assaulted by a fansite who came inside without a ticket.
The banning of mobile phone filmed videos and images by BigHit has angered several BTS fans
While many fans commended the agency for taking strict steps to curb fansites, several others pointed out the flaw in the second half of the notice, namely:
In the case of violations of these rules, including filming on your phones, you may be asked to delete the footage and be forced to leave.
According to the notice, phones are permitted at concerts, but they are not allowed to capture photos or record videos. Some fans believe BigHit Music is being unfair to supporters who have invested hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in supporting BTS.
This no-recording regulation would prevent fans from recording memories on their phones and sharing them with those who could not attend the concert due to ticket unavailability, COVID-19 travel restrictions, and lack of funds.
Many took to social media to vent their frustration, with several saying that the agency has started taking ARMY and their devotion to BTS for granted. Given that several of the tickets to the concert cost well over $1000 not permitting even phone recorded images and videos seems too drastic, even for the strictest of agencies.
Another strange occurrence noticed by several fans was the discrepancy between the English and Korean versions of HYBE’s notice. In the Korean version, the recording has been prohibited during the soundcheck performance, which has always been the case. In the English version, however, it is implied that no part of BTS’ concert can be recorded, even on phones, and if caught, the offender can be removed from the show.
While some argue that the English warning was mistranslated or omits essential information from the Korean notice, others insist that the disparity between the two notices is not an error.
A fansite master has claimed that after BigHit's notice came out, she was allegedly manhandled at one of the LA BTS concerts for livestreaming. According to the fan's testimony, she was pinned against the wall by security and was asked to leave the premises.
While BTS’ agency has not yet responded, fans are hoping for some clarification soon.