Bill de Blasio net worth: Fortune explored as former NYC Mayor and wife announce bizarre separation

The news of former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray's decision to separate is doing rounds on the internet. Bill and Chirlane made their separation public on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. They gave an exclusive interview to The New York Times where they said that they are going for a trial separation and are looking forward to dating other people.

They added that for now, they are now seeking a divorce.

It is worth noting that they have been married for 29 years. They got married in 1994 and are parents to two children - Chiara, 28, and Dante, 25.

In the interview, Bill de Blasio opened up about their decision:

"You can feel when things are off, and you don’t want to live that way. I can look back now and say, here were these inflection points where we should have been saying something to each other. And I think one of the things I should have said more is: Are you happy? What will make you happy? What’s missing in your life?"

Chirlane McCray added that one just cannot fake it.

The couple also revealed that they made this decision two months ago when they had a conversation about why they are not "lovey-dovey anymore."

Bill de Blasio has a net worth of $3 million

Bill de Blasio is an American politician who served as the 109th Mayor of New York City from 2014 to 2021. Born on May 8, 1961, in New York City, de Blasio is a member of the Democratic Party. During his tenure, he implemented various progressive policies, including universal pre-kindergarten, affordable housing initiatives, and police reform efforts.

De Blasio also advocated for income equality and fought against racial disparities in the city. Prior to becoming mayor, he held several positions in the New York City government, including serving as a Public Advocate and a member of the New York City Council.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Bill de Blasio's net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. During his tenure as the Mayor of New York City, de Blasio earned an annual salary of $260,000.

In 2019, he supervised the acquisition of 17 buildings in Brooklyn by the city. Initially, the buildings were appraised by the city at a combined value of $50 million. However, when an independent appraiser evaluated them, the assessed value surged to $143 million.

Bill de Blasio's wife said that he was very easy to fall in love with

In the interview with Times, Chirlane said that Bill was a very different person before he entered politics, adding that it was very easy for her to fall in love with him back then.

Moreover, they were seen as excited for their future and said that they are looking forward to meeting new people and experiencing new things in life. McCray also joked in the interview and said that Times is allowed to publish her phone number as well. Bill, on the other hand, said that they could publish his thirst-trap picture.

