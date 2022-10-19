Billie Eilish Happier than Ever homecoming tour: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish has announced two shows for her Happier than Ever homecoming tour. The tour will take place across two shows on December 15 and 16 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

The multi-Grammy-award-winning singer concluded the Australian leg of the tour last month. She also performed in Asia, Europe, and the UK and left her fans in awe. She made appearances at the Glastonbury and Coachella festivals earlier this year as well.

A month later, the singer announced that she was returning to LA at the Kia Forum in December.

Eilish took to Instagram to write about the concerts:

“I’M COMING BACKKKKKKKK!! ‘Happier Than Ever, the hometown encore!!!!!!!’ LA i am so excited to see you one last time for the year!!! playing two extra final shows for you at the forum!!! register for verified fan now to get early ticket access on oct. 25th before tickets go on sale to the public on oct. 26th!!”

Billie Eilish Happier than Ever homecoming tour tickets will be available from October 26

Tickets for both shows will be available from October 26 at 10:00 am PT via Ticketmaster. A verified fan Ticketmaster presale will be held on October 25 at 10:00 am PT. Ticketmaster notes that after fans have registered for a verified fan Ticketmaster presale, they will receive a confirmation email with details on what to expect next.

Presale registration will close on Sunday, October 23 at 11:59 pm PT.

Billie Eilish rumored to be dating Jesse Rutherford

scarlet witch era @whowasyariel Billie Eilish once again dating a man MUCH older than her and it’s JESSE RUTHERFORD FROM THE NEIGHBOURHOOD? AND HE’S APPARENTLY KNOWN HER SINCE SHE WAS 15?? BILLIE THIS ISNT YOU Billie Eilish once again dating a man MUCH older than her and it’s JESSE RUTHERFORD FROM THE NEIGHBOURHOOD? AND HE’S APPARENTLY KNOWN HER SINCE SHE WAS 15?? BILLIE THIS ISNT YOU https://t.co/ELqZOpUAJx

Billie Eilish was recently in the news after rumors of her dating The Neighbourhood vocalist Jesse Rutherford began to do the rounds. The duo was seen together at Universal Studios and pictures of the same were posted by Billie Elish’s brother, co-writer, and pop star Finneas.

As per reports, fans claimed to have seen Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford walking together and holding hands at the amusement park for Halloween Horror Nights. Billie Eilish had earlier noted that she prefers to keep her relationships private.

Some social media users have expressed their dissatisfaction with the duo's potential relationship due to their 11-year-age gap.

Eilish and Rutherford were also recently photographed by diners at a Los Angeles vegan restaurant called Crossroads. People around them also claimed that there were public displays of affection (PDA) between the two.

Billie Eilish has won seven Grammys in her career

Eilish, 20, recently bagged the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2022 for the title track No Time to Die from the James Bond film of the same name. She has also won seven Grammys over the course of her career. She is the youngest artist in Grammy history to win all four general field categories—Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year—in the same year.

Eilish has also received multiple accolades including two American Music Awards, two Guinness World Records, three MTV Video Music Awards, three Brit Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award. Eilish recently released singles including Everything I Wanted, Therefore I Am, My Future, and Your Power.

