Billions season 6 ending explained: How did Chuck get out of the prison?

Billions ended its current season with the latest episode titled Cold Storage. After a throat-to-throat battle, some casualties, and an overly complicated plot to take each other out, the final episode of the show ended in Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) not cracking under pressure and managing to get Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) arrested for procuring false evidence and using a fake warrant.

Except, that was not the end of this battle. In fact, in the final few moments of the episode, something happened that changed the game completely. It is, however, a little complicated, much like many things on this show.

Read on to decipher the ending of Billions season 6, episode 12.

Billions ending explained: Under pressure at both ends

In this episode, Chuck resorted to a dangerous game that could have harmed him just as much. He tried to locate all of Prince's wealth that had been stored as untaxed cryptocurrency and get him arrested under tax fraud, hence ruining his chances of running for President of the United States.

However, after Chuck managed to procure the safes containing his billion-dollar worth of cryptocurrencies, Mike refused to open them. Opening them would mean that he is admitting his guilt, while not opening them would result in him losing all the money.

The problem was that Chuck used a fake warrant and made way for himself, illegally. Naturally, this got him arrested for his fraudulent methods. On the other hand, Prince lost all his money.

Things looked almost over for Chuck, until the final twist took place with Dave's (Sakina Jaffery) entry.

Dave pulls the strings

After Chuck was arrested and all hope lost, Dave came in with an air of lightness, laughing off the situation. She revealed to Chuck that she understood that Mike Prince was lying in the interrogation room.

She further disclosed about the arrest warrant that she got signed by the judge earlier, which she could later use to claim that Chuck was acting under her direction, thereby freeing him of his charges. Dave decided to take Mike down with the help of Chuck.

However, she suggested an alternative technique this time, with Chuck remaining undercover in his battle with Mike Prince, thereby setting up the premise for season seven of Billions.

The finale of Billions is available for streaming on Showtime.

