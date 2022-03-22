Billions season 6, episode 10 preview: Will Chuck bounce back?

Billions fans were left with many lingering questions after the recent episode of the show aired on March 20, 2022. With almost too much happening, the prime focus was on Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) as he was relieved of his duties as the US Attorney General in a clever ploy by Mike Prince (Corey Stoll).

With the season coming closer to the finale, the main question is whether Chuck will be able to bounce back in some manner after this huge setback caused by his new arch-rival. The next episode of Billions will air on March 27, 2022, and will focus on the aftermath of Chuck's expulsion.

OLANREWAJU ❤️ @LANREWAJU_ when Chuck finds out she was the one who set Mike Prince on the path to his removal, he is going to get his pound of flesh. #Billions when Chuck finds out she was the one who set Mike Prince on the path to his removal, he is going to get his pound of flesh. #Billions https://t.co/hS0sAAzDiX

Read on to find out more about the upcoming episode of Billions, titled Johnny Favorite.

Billions season 6, episode 10 promo: No way home for Chuck?

After Mike Prince landed his mighty blow in the latest episode, it seems unlikely that Chuck will immediately be able to counter this and take a stand for himself. The promo depicts a broken Chuck who is still holding on to his will. The beginning of the promo, however, hints at an even graver plan that Mike Prince is formulating.

It is unclear what Prince means by "Eating the dragon's heart," but it is clear that the billionaire does not plan on stopping just after his victory over Chuck. With his dream project gone, Prince may be looking for newer avenues or simply want to remove all those who oppose him. He certainly seems to be at the height of his power after his recent victory.

The official synopsis for the episode, as released by Showtime, reads:

"Chuck goes on a retreat to regroup; Prince looks to consolidate his wins; Wendy tries to figure out Prince's bigger picture; Sacker reckons with some old skeletons in her closet."

Chuck goes away to a retreat to plan his next move. The promo shows glimpses of the same. It would not be a surprise if the attorney realizes something that would bring him back on track or perhaps help him advance on his quest against Mike Prince.

With only two episodes to go after the next one, Chuck should start getting back on his feet soon.

When will the next episode of Billions air?

The next episode of the show will air on March 27, 2022, on the Showtime network. It will also air on the Showtime streaming application and Disney+ in some regions. The show will air at 9.00PM ET.

