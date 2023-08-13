Billions season 7 cast list: Who stars in Showtime's drama series?

The seventh and final Billions season premiered on Paramount+ with Showtime on August 11, 2023. The episode was then released on Showtime on August 13, 2023. The series showcases the entertaining conflict between an intelligent and popular hedge fund manager/philanthropist, Bobby "Axe" Axelrod, and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Chuck Roades.

The final season of Billions stars Paul Giamatti as Charles “Chuck” Rhoades, Jr., Corey Stoll as Michael Thomas Aquinas Prince, Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades, Damian Lewis as Bobby Axelrod, David Costabile as Mike “Wags” Wagner, Asia Kate Dillon as Taylor Amber Mason, Condola Rashad as Kate Sacker, Jeffrey DeMunn as Charles Rhoades, Sr. and several others.

Who will star in the final season of Billions on Showtime? Meet the cast

1) Paul Giamatti as Charles "Chuck" Rhoades, Jr.

Charles "Chuck" Rhoades, Jr. is the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York on Billions. He strongly hates wealthy criminals and sufferers from an inferiority complex since his wife, Wendy, earns more than him. He is secretly a sadomasochist and can be seen performing BDSM acts with his wife and other women. The inspirations behind this character are Preet Bharara and Eliot Spitzer.

Paul Giamatti, currently 56, is best known for films like Private Parts, Saving Private Ryan, Man on the Moon, Big Momma's House, and Big Fat Liar. He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor 2005 for Cinderella Man. In 2008, he won a Golden Globe Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award for portraying John Adams in HBO's John Adams.

2) Damian Lewis as Robert "Bobby" Axelrod

Robert "Bobby" Axelrod is a billionaire hedge-fund manager from humble beginnings. Even though he is approachable, charitable, and liked by the public, his business involves insider trading and bribery. He was a series regular from seasons 1 to 5. Season 6 did not feature him, but the upcoming season will see him appear in six episodes.

Damian Lewis appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert a few months ago and revealed that his character will return for the show's final season.

He said,

"Axe is back and it is exciting. He has not been around for a couple of seasons but he is back."

52-year-old Damian Lewis is best known for playing U.S. Army Major Richard Winters in HBO's Band of Brothers. He even received the Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award, which he both won for his performance in Homeland.

He married the late English actress Helen McCrory from 2007 until she died in 2021. McCrory had breast cancer.

Billions synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Billions reads,

"Wealth, influence and corruption collide in this drama set in New York. Shrewd U.S. attorney Chuck Rhoades is embroiled in a high-stakes game of predator vs. prey with Bobby Axelrod, an ambitious hedge-fund king."

It further states,

"To date, Rhoades has never lost an insider trading case -- he's 81-0 -- but when criminal evidence turns up against Axelrod, he proceeds cautiously in building the case against Axelrod, who employs Rhoades' wife, psychiatrist Wendy, as a performance coach for his company."

Billions was created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin. The series premiered on January 17, 2016.