Billions season 7, episode 1 was titled Tower of London. Directed by Darren Grant and written by Brian Koppelman & David Levien, it was released on August 13, 2023, on Showtime.

This episode of Billions saw the much-anticipated return of Damian Lewis's Robert "Bobby" Axelrod on the show. He left the show in season 6, but other characters wanted him to come back to America and handle business once again. His replacement Prince was getting harder to deal with, and something had to be done.

Billions season 7 episode 1 recap: Why did Axl return?

The episode opened with Prince trying to find the whereabouts of Wendy Rhoades. Price even took over Axe Capital after Robert "Bobby" Axelrod left for Switzerland.

He finally went to Wendy's office and smashed a computer through a glass wall. He looked at Wendy and said:

"What is so f*cking wrong about me that you're sure I shouldn't be president?"

Wendy was horrified to witness this. Prince had always wanted to become the president of the county. He even got into trouble in season 6 due to it.

A flashback took the episode five months into the past. Prince was trying to convince Wendy to help him in his presidential campaign. His initial plan was to contest in the 2028 elections, but he preponed it to 2024.

Wendy looked at him and said,

"Let's f--king get you there!"

However, she soon realized that Prince was a dangerous person. While this was transpiring, Charles "Chuck" Rhoades, Jr. was in court following his arrest in the previous season.

Chuck was embarrassed at the state of his condition. He was getting shunned by everybody. Even his kids didn't want to eat with him. Prince's company, too, was not doing too well. Taylor Mason Capital, who had worked with the company for a long time, was tired and wanted to have Axl in place of Prince.

Wendy also knew that if the Prince's situation didn't get handled soon and trouble will befall everybody. She began searching for Axl in order to bring her former boss back.

Wendy and Axl finally met in London. He had even improved his image after funding Ukraine's military. Wendy explained to him that Prince was being a nuisance and had to be replaced. For a moment, Axl thought that she was not serious. However, his opinion changed when they were joined by Wags and Mason.

Billions synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Billions reads,

"Wealth, influence and corruption collide in this drama set in New York. Shrewd U.S. attorney Chuck Rhoades is embroiled in a high-stakes game of predator vs. prey with Bobby Axelrod, an ambitious hedge-fund king.

It further states,

"To date, Rhoades has never lost an insider trading case -- he's 81-0 -- but when criminal evidence turns up against Axelrod, he proceeds cautiously in building the case against Axelrod, who employs Rhoades' wife, psychiatrist Wendy, as a performance coach for his company.

It continues,

"Wendy, who has been in her position longer than Chuck has been in his, refuses to give up her career for her husband's legal crusade against Axelrod. Both men use their intelligence, power and influence to outmaneuver the other in this battle over billions. The high-profile cast is led by Emmy winner Paul Giamatti ("John Adams") as Chuck Rhoades."

Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, Billions premiered on January 17, 2016, on Showtime. The ongoing seventh season is its final season.