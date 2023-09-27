Billions season 7 episode 8: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Billions season 7 episode 8 will be released on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 3 am ET on Showtime. This adrenaline-filled drama TV series has been around for seven years, but it's finally coming to an end in 2023. The ongoing season will be its last season, and the tale of Charles "Chuck" Rhoades, Jr., and Robert "Bobby" Axelrod will finally reach a befitting conclusion. Hopefully, the frenzy between the two characters will end in peace.

Showtime's Billions stars Paul Giamatti as Charles "Chuck" Rhoades, Jr., Damian Lewis as Robert "Bobby" Axelrod, Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades, Malin Åkerman as Lara Axelrod, Toby Leonard Moore as Bryan Connerty, David Costabile as Mike "Wags" Wagner, Condola Rashād as Kate Sacker, Asia Kate Dillon as Taylor Amber Mason, and several others.

Billions season 7 episode 8: Prince will make a huge sacrifice

The upcoming episode of the show will be titled The Owl. It will be written by Andrew Ross Sorkin, David Levien, and Brian Koppelman.

The official synopsis of this episode reads,

"Chuck and Prince venture upstate to rub elbows with a new political force; Prince sacrifices pride to do a personal favor; Wendy helps Wags unpack his deepest desires."

The upcoming episode will see Chuck and Prince getting their hands dirty with a new political power. However, for that, they will be going upstate. Furthermore, the Prince will gulp his pride for getting a personal favor done.

Finally, Wags, who has several dark desires, will receive help from Wendy to unpack them.

Billions synopsis and other details

Right before the premiere of the ongoing season of the show, Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, stated,

"Billions has deftly explored power, money and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit, but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian and David.

He continued,

"This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise."

The synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads,

"Wealth, influence and corruption collide in this drama set in New York. Shrewd U.S. attorney Chuck Rhoades is embroiled in a high-stakes game of predator vs. prey with Bobby Axelrod, an ambitious hedge-fund king. To date, Rhoades has never lost an insider trading case -- he's 81-0 -- but when criminal evidence turns up against Axelrod, he proceeds cautiously in building the case against Axelrod, who employs Rhoades' wife, psychiatrist Wendy, as a performance coach for his company."

It further states,

"Wendy, who has been in her position longer than Chuck has been in his, refuses to give up her career for her husband's legal crusade against Axelrod. Both men use their intelligence, power and influence to outmaneuver the other in this battle over billions. The high-profile cast is led by Emmy winner Paul Giamatti ("John Adams") as Chuck Rhoades."

The long list of the show's executive producers includes Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Christian Soriano, Andrew Ross Sorkin, and Neil Burger. It is primarily shot in New York City.

