Black Adam, the brand-new superhero movie starring Dwayne Johnson, will hit theaters in the United States this Friday, October 21, 2022. The upcoming movie is the eleventh addition to DCEU (DC Extended Universe), based on DC Comics character Black Adam.

Critically acclaimed American actor Aldis Hodge will be seen playing the role of Carter Hall aka Hawkman in the upcoming superhero movie.

The film is written by Rory Haines, Adam Sztykiel, and Sohrab Noshirvani, while Jaume Collet-Serra has served as the director. The movie's lead actor, Dwayne Johnson, has also served as the producer of the movie, along with Hiram Garcia, Beau Flynn, and Dany Garcia.

Lawrence Sher has acted as the cinematographer, while Lorne Balfe has served as the movie's music composer.

As per the official synopsis for the movie:

"In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man, to myth, to legend. Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone."

The audience has witnessed glimpses of Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall aka Hawkman in the official trailer of the superhero movie, dropped by Warner Bros. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see what the titular character will bring to the table in Black Adam.

Aldis Hodge made his acting debut in 1995

Aldis Hodge is a highly talented American actor who has previously served as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Well-known actor Edwin Hodge is his elder brother. Aldis Hodge made his acting debut with the role of Raymond in the popular 1995 movie Die Hard with a Vengeance.

The actor, 36, came into the spotlight after playing the vital lead role of Alec Hardison in the 2008-2012 TV series Leverage.

He is also well-known for his portrayal of the characters Lieutenant Foxy in the movie A Good Day to Die Hard, MC Ren in the movie Straight Outta Compton, Captain Anthony Espin in the movie Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Brian Banks in the movie Brian Banks, King / Wrecka (voice) in the TV series A.T.O.M. and Jordan / Akinbode in the Tv series Turn: Washington's Spies.

Over the years, Aldis Hodge has also been a part of several other notable movies, including The Tenants, American Dreamz, Hidden Figures, Clemency, What Men Want, The Invisible Man, Magic Camp, One Night in Miami..., The Birthday Cake, Big Momma's House, Happy Feet, Little Athens, Red Sands and more.

The actor has also been a significant part of many noteworthy TV series, including Pacific Blue, City of Angels, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, American Dreams, Half & Half, Girlfriends, Friday Night Lights, Supernatural, The Walking Dead, The Blacklist, Black Mirror, City on a Hill, Leverage: Redemption and several others.

Apart from Aldis Hodge and Dwayne Johnson, the cast list for Black Adam also entails Noah Centineo, Marwan Kenzari, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, Pierce Brosnan and a few others.

Watch Black Adam, premiering in United States theaters on October 21, 2022.

