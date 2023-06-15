Black Mirror Season 6 review: Is it as good as the previous seasons? 

Black Mirror is one of Netflix's most popular shows, so its fans were very excited about season 6. The new season was just as compelling as the previous ones, continuing the series' dystopian narrative that challenges our sense of reality and perception. One of the show's selling points is the way it frequently mixes reality and fiction.

The new season premiered on Netflix on June 15, 2023, and features five episodes. To note, Season 6 features some familiar characters and a stellar cast.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the show's synopsis reads:

"Featuring stand-alone dramas -- sharp, suspenseful, satirical tales that explore techno-paranoia -- "Black Mirror" is a contemporary reworking of "The Twilight Zone" with stories that tap into the collective unease about the modern world. Each story features its own cast of unique characters. Joe Wright, Dan Trachtenberg, and James Watkins are among the featured directors."

Black Mirror Season 6 review: Reality is often horrific

As previously stated, season 6 of the show consists of five episodes. Each episode of the new season features a unique cast and plot that leaves you wanting more.

The first episode, Joan Is Awful, provided a terrific prelude to the insanity that would ensue in the subsequent episodes. It alluded to streaming services and, more importantly, demonstrated how reality television can sometimes become far too real.

Episode 2 titled Loch Henry took investigative journalism to the next level by showcasing the exploits of a journalistic couple exploring the past of a mysterious Scottish town. This story was horrifying and some of the cinematic shots were extraordinarily stunning.

Beyond the Sea, the third episode, may be a fan favorite as it stars the endearing Aaron Paul. The actor's role as Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad is legendary, but his performance here was nothing short of brilliant. This story takes place in space in 1969 and feels like a darker version of 2001: A Space Odyssey and Gravity.

Holistically, this season of the show was unique in its own way and much different than previous seasons. Fans of the show are well aware that each Black Mirror episode is different and equally horrific. The stories this time around were slightly unconventional but they certainly hit the spot.

Black Mirror's sixth season met all of the high expectations set for it. As each episode's story unfolds, viewers sink into hopelessness as they grasp the dreadful reality. And once they do, there's no turning back to that time of blissful ignorance. Seeing such exquisite melancholy is a rare treat, and Black Mirror is one of the rare shows capable of producing it.

The latest season receives a perfect ten for casting, acting, director, cinematography, and background score. Notably, although each episode of the program has a different director, they are all written by the same writer, Ally Pankiw. In a nutshell, all of the episodes from the most recent season can be seen again and again since they feel different each time.

All the episodes of Black Mirror season 6 are now available to stream on Netflix.

