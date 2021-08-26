BLACKPINK Lisa’s solo mini album release date announcement confuses fans, is it September 10 or October 9?

BLACKPINK idol Lisa's solo album release date was confirmed by her agency on August 25. They also released a new promo poster for the album along with some information regarding the album.

So far, details about the tracks on the album and how many tracks the album will contain have not been revealed. However, if one goes by the promotions done for Rose's album, the agency will reveal more information in the run up to the release.

When will BLACKPINK idol Lisa's solo album be released?

Lisa's solo album is scheduled for release on September 10. The album will be released at 12:00 am EST and 1:00 pm KST. A Twitter post by BLACKPINK's official handle called this a single album and fans wonder if the album will contain just one song. This would be similar to Jennie's SOLO release.

In the new poster, Lisa sports long silver braids and is dressed in a beautiful red two-piece outfit. Since the date was confirmed by the agency, fans have taken to social networking sites to show excitement for the much-anticipated release.

SHE LOOKS SO GOOD!! We will be streaming!!! 🙌 — Selena Gomez Data (@SeIenaGomezData) August 25, 2021

We watching it with popcorn 🍿



LALISA ERA BEGINS#SoloistLisa pic.twitter.com/hFwja095D5 — Lisa's__🍣🍣__SUSHI (@Lisa_sushi) August 25, 2021

Queen is coming to end everyone



LALISA ERA BEGINS#SoloistLisa pic.twitter.com/M4o65tec0r — Alvaro DS2⁵³¹⁷¹⁷ (@Ds2Alvaro) August 25, 2021

Many commented on how good the K-Pop idol looked in the poster. However, many others were confused about the release date.

SEPTEMBER 10 OR OCTOBER 9 WTFFFF — ً (@wntrchaeng) August 25, 2021

the struggle caused by yg’s inconsistency 😭😂 https://t.co/SZWlQQ3dX7 — yoon akgae | obrie is on ✨merch ban✨ 🧜‍♀️ (@hamburgerjuteyo) August 25, 2021

They wondered if the solo was to be released on September 10 or October 9. The date format in South Korea is different from that in the US, and many other countries as well. They follow the YYYY:MM:DD format.

BLACKPINK fans have had a great year so far. Officially known as the Blinks, they saw the release of Rose's mini album earlier in 2021 and will now enjoy Lisa's solo debut as well. BLACKPINK idol Jisoo's debut K-Drama is also expected to be released in September.

Jisoo will be seen playing the lead role opposite Jung Hae-in in the show. Rose also continues to work on new music and was in the US until recently. She visited the country along with fellow member Jennie. They met with quite a few stars and that led to rumors of potential collaborations.

From collabs with Dua Lipa to Olivia Rodrigo, fans have high expectations from their favorite girl band.

Edited by Siddharth Satish