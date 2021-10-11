×
BLACKPINK Lisa surprises fans with new 'MONEY' dance practice video 

Lisa's brand new dance practice video is receiving love from fans all over the world (Image via YouTube/Screengrab)
Tuba Waqar
ANALYST
Modified Oct 11, 2021 03:04 AM IST
BLACKPINK's Lisa's brand new dance video is sending waves across the Internet.

The Thai singer released her debut album "LALISA" on September 10, to global appreciation by BLINKS and LILIES. Since the album's release, Lisa has broken not one, but two Guinness World records, for “the most viewed YouTube music video by a solo artist in 24 hours” beating Taylor Swift and for “the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist.”

In this latest dance practice video, Lisa shows off her incredible skills as befits the main dancer of BLACKPINK.

BLACKPINK's Lisa releases new "MONEY" dance practice video

On October 11 KST, Lisa surprised fans around the world with a never-before-seen official dance practice video for "MONEY", the B-side of her multiple record-breaking debut album "LALISA".

In the almost 3 minute long video, the BLACKPINK maknae showcases her stunning moves and cool formations for the fan favorite song. Dressed casually in street wear, Lisa covered her iconic bangs with a beanie. The clip gives fans a fascinating behind-the-scenes glimpse of all the hard work that goes into making a great music video.

The video, released on BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel, has amassed well over 3.5 million views at the time of this article, and the number is only increasing.

The K-Pop artist's dedication to her art is evident in the video. Both Lisa and the backup dancers put up an incredible performance, with not a hair out of place. Forget practice, this video could have even passed for the "LALISA" song's official music video!

Check out the video here:

BLACKPINK fans cheer Lisa on

Fans of the singer and of BLACKPINK are understandably ecstatic after this surprise video. Fans of Lisa, aka LILIES, have taken to Twitter to pour accolades for their favorite artist.

MONEY DANCE PRACTICE VIDEO IKTR!! LISA IS SO GOOD! @blackpink https://t.co/AqlMFrdET8

Fans have also commented on Lisa's confident body language and the way she looks into the camera and owns the stage.

Lisa left no crumbs in that Money dance practice video. Proving once again why she’s one of the best dancers that k-pop has to offer! @BLACKPINK
Shookt! Lisa is truly one of a kind. I cant. She's just iconic. Are you seeing her?????MONEY DANCE PRACTICE
the way her expressions shift a lot to emphasize each part of the song lisa is truly the ultimate performer & her charisma is just overflowingMONEY DANCE PRACTICE
lalisa doesn't dance to the beat, she is the beat https://t.co/qkMPAIeNzg

Fans have also flooded the comment section of the official YouTube video. One die-heart BLINK said:

The choreography is so smooth and LISA is natural born dancer, she able to fit to any world class choreographer.

While another claimed, rightly:

Everything looks in sync , the dancers are great , Lisa is G.O.A.T A as usual and the performance came out to be in perfect masterpiece . Indeed perfectionist LISA!!!!!

lisakarma really be coming for y’all haters 😌 what a time to be alive 🤩#LISA #LALISA https://t.co/OI1kZpnvLx

"LALISA", since its release, has had its share of good news and bad news. Having broken multiple records, the album and Lisa also found themselves embroiled in a number of controversies. This latest video, though, has put all the BLINKS at peace, announcing to the world that Lisa is here to stay.

Edited by R. Elahi
