BLACKPINK’s Lisa will perform her solo “LALISA” for the first time ever on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; fans excited for star

BLACKPINK member Lisa will debut her solo performance of the upcoming single from LALISA on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The show made the announcement on September 3 (September 4 KST), which led to a lot of excitement online.
This makes Lisa only the second K-pop idol to do so after fellow BLACKPINK member Rose, who also performed on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon during her mini-album release.
The performance is slated to air on September 10 at midnight EST, and the news was shared on the official social networking sites of the show. Lisa also shared a post of the announcement on her Instagram stories.
Fans promise world domination by Queen Lisa ahead of LALISA single debut performance
The tweet by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon garnered much attention within a matter of hours. It hit 52 thousand retweets and 100k likes as fans worldwide promised that they would not miss Lisa’s performance.
LALISA, BLACKPINK member Lisa’s debut album, teasers were a hit
After multiple posters, a couple of teasers of the upcoming single album were released by Lisa’s agency, YG Entertainment, promising something edgy. From her outfits in the teaser to the promo stills, everything portrayed Lisa as a lone wolf, a strong and bold woman. Will the theme of the song follow through, though?
That is something fans have to wait and watch. The excitement and hype around this release become evident when looking at the number of views that the teasers alone have garnered. The first-ever one, which featured an evocative silhouette of the star with nothing else, recorded 10 million views on YouTube.
The most recent teaser, released on September 2, has garnered 5 million views. Lisa’s solo album pre-release sales also broke records as it registered 700,000 pre-orders in four days.
Lisa is the third BLACKPINK member to make her solo debut, following Jennie and Rose. Jennie made her solo debut with a single titled SOLO in 2020, and Rose released a mini-album that included two tracks in the mini-album R earlier in 2021.
Jisoo is currently busy with her debut K-Drama Snowdrop that will be broadcast on JTBC. She stars opposite Jung Hae-in in a drama set in the 80s.