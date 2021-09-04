BLACKPINK’s Lisa will perform her solo “LALISA” for the first time ever on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; fans excited for star

BLACKPINK member Lisa will debut her solo performance of the upcoming single from LALISA on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The show made the announcement on September 3 (September 4 KST), which led to a lot of excitement online.

This makes Lisa only the second K-pop idol to do so after fellow BLACKPINK member Rose, who also performed on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon during her mini-album release.

The performance is slated to air on September 10 at midnight EST, and the news was shared on the official social networking sites of the show. Lisa also shared a post of the announcement on her Instagram stories.

Fans promise world domination by Queen Lisa ahead of LALISA single debut performance

The tweet by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon garnered much attention within a matter of hours. It hit 52 thousand retweets and 100k likes as fans worldwide promised that they would not miss Lisa’s performance.

Wow the tweet is only 4k away from hitting 100k likes and that just in 3 hours !! https://t.co/RLop3ieg8R — ╚𝛪ક𐌀 ❤️‍🔥 LALISA out September 10, 1PM KST❤️‍🔥 (@slays_world) September 3, 2021

Yessss! After Rosé on Fallon, we're getting another solo stage, now for Lisa!!!! AHHHHH I KNOW IT'S GOING TO BE PHENOMENAL TOO 😍❤ https://t.co/s4g4Btq2AU — 저스틴⁴ ✨ (@staywithchae) September 3, 2021

We finally gonna see Lisa perform her own song/s 😭 singing, rapping, dancing, slaying the entire performance, showing everyone how talented and amazing she is 😭 https://t.co/6KkCbzrAvM pic.twitter.com/j5WD8HMwpy — Four ❤️‍🔥 ⁵³¹⁷¹⁷ (@Laliliholic) September 3, 2021

COACHELLA'S "PONYTAIL RAPPER" IS BACK WITH HER OWN SONG THIS TIME 😭 https://t.co/ST0aUpbbV7 — Z ⁰¹¹²|⁰³²⁷ ❤️‍🔥 (@Malik_Manoban) September 3, 2021

evry single person cant wait to see this solo comeback like i want to c lisa become like a big boss bitch there 💀 #LALISASolo https://t.co/CSEPEjfH3H — ciess⛓️| 🇵🇸 (@itsnqa_) September 4, 2021

Oooh la laaa~#LISA will debut her solo on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on September 10th! (@BLACKPINK)



-Lisa will be the 2nd kpop soloist to ever perform on the show alongside #ROSÉ https://t.co/FuJC3giUyR — 𝙏𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙚 -𝐋𝐬1- (@Pinkisimmortal) September 3, 2021

LALISA, BLACKPINK member Lisa’s debut album, teasers were a hit

After multiple posters, a couple of teasers of the upcoming single album were released by Lisa’s agency, YG Entertainment, promising something edgy. From her outfits in the teaser to the promo stills, everything portrayed Lisa as a lone wolf, a strong and bold woman. Will the theme of the song follow through, though?

That is something fans have to wait and watch. The excitement and hype around this release become evident when looking at the number of views that the teasers alone have garnered. The first-ever one, which featured an evocative silhouette of the star with nothing else, recorded 10 million views on YouTube.

The most recent teaser, released on September 2, has garnered 5 million views. Lisa’s solo album pre-release sales also broke records as it registered 700,000 pre-orders in four days.

Lisa is the third BLACKPINK member to make her solo debut, following Jennie and Rose. Jennie made her solo debut with a single titled SOLO in 2020, and Rose released a mini-album that included two tracks in the mini-album R earlier in 2021.

Jisoo is currently busy with her debut K-Drama Snowdrop that will be broadcast on JTBC. She stars opposite Jung Hae-in in a drama set in the 80s.

