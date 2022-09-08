Blake Shelton Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American country music singer and TV personality Blake Shelton is set to hit the road in 2023 for his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. The 18-date tour kicks off on February 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska, and concludes on March 25 in Buffalo, New York. Carly Pearce, the 2022 ACM Award for Female Artist of the Year winner, will join Blake Shelton on the tour. Shelton will also be joined by rising country artist, Jackson Dean.

Shelton will make stops in Lincoln, Nebraska, followed by Sioux Falls, South Dakota, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Greensboro, North Carolina. Following that, on February 24, the artist will perform in Knoxville, followed by stops in Birmingham, Alabama, and Florida.

Blake Shelton will then head to Louisville at Kentucky's KFC Yum! Center, followed by concerts in Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis, and Little Rock, Arkansas. The tour will conclude in Buffalo on March 25 after wrapping up in Pittsburgh on March 24.

In a statement, Blak Shelton shared:

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans. I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

Blake Shelton 2023 Tour tickets

Where to buy?

The pre-sale for Blake Shelton’s Fan Club will begin on September 13 at 10.00 am. Additionally, two pre-sales for American Express cardholders will be available on two dates i.e., September 13 and September 20 at 10.00 am PT. A Ticketmaster presale will begin on September 22 at 10.00 am. Viewers can use the code Venue for the lattermost.

The general tickets will be available starting September 16 at 10.00 am PT followed by the second round at 12.00 pm. The final tickets will be available starting September 23 at 10.00 am PT. All tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.

Blake Shelton 2023 Tour Dates

February 16 – Lincoln, NE at Pinnacle Bank Arena

February 17 – Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

February 18 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

February 23 – Greensboro, NC at Greensboro Coliseum

February 24 – Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boling Arena

February 25 – Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 2 – Jacksonville, FL at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 3 – Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

March 04 – Orlando, FL at Amway Center

March 09 – Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center

March 10 – Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena

March 11 – Indianapolis, IN at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 16 – Little Rock, AR at Simmons Bank Arena

March 17 – Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center

March 18 – Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center

March 23 – Cincinnati, OH at Heritage Bank Center

March 24 – Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena

March 25 – Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center

Blake Shelton recently released the ‘90s country music single No Body along with a music video. The track is currently placed at No. 31 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. The artist’s most recent album was Body Language, released in 2021. Shelton has had 40 singles on the charts throughout his musical career to date, including 28 number-one singles. His track Doin' What She Likes broke the record for the most consecutive No. 1 singles in the Country Airplay chart's 24-year history. Shelton has received nine Grammy nominations throughout his career, including two for Best Country Album.

