Blue Bloods season 13 episode 21, titled Forgive Us Our Trespasses, is all set to premiere on Friday, May 19, at 10:00 pm ET. The current season of the show has received positive reviews from both viewers and critics alike, and with the season finale coming up next, fans are expecting a thrilling and action-packed conclusion to the show's storyline.

The police drama series follows the Reagan family who are historically part of law enforcement and depicts the numerous personal and professional challenges they encounter. The show has managed to exceed viewers expectations with the current season and as a result of its immense popularity, CBS announced that it has renewed the show for a 14th season.

Blue Bloods season 13 episode 21 (finale): Danny and Baez team up with Jackie Curatola

CBS released a 30-second promo for the upcoming episode, and fans can hardly wait as the episode will see the fan-favorite character of Jackie Curatola return after almost ten seasons of the show and team up with Danny and Baez. Jackie Curatola, played by Jennifer Esposito, was last seen in season 3, appearing in the Nov 9, 2012, episode of Blue Bloods.

The season finale will see yet another murder with all the earmarks of the prolific serial killer Dr. Leonard Walker. Naturally, we'll see Danny and Baez investigate the matter, however, this time, they'll team up with the now Chief of Police, Jackie Curatola. The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, as per CBS, reads:

"Danny and Baez team up with Danny's old partner, Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), to find a copycat killer emulating murders from a previous case. Also, Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) battle over how best to handle the city's rising homeless population; and Jamie, Eddie, and Erin team up to build evidence against a previously released man who they believe is again committing criminal assault."

Episode 21 will also see multiple other storylines being ventured into the finale, such as Frank and Mayor Chase's disagreement over the ways the city's rising homelessness can be curbed, and Jamie, Eddie, and Erin working on an old case. Not only that, the season finale will also see guest features from Stacy Keach, Sami Gayle, Peter Hermann, and Tony Terraciano.

Blue Bloods promises to deliver yet another riveting and thoroughly entertaining episode that'll surely keep viewers guessing until the very end.

Blue Bloods' plot and cast

Blue Bloods follows the Reagan family who are historically part of law enforcement and depicts the numerous personal and professional challenges they encounter. Here's the official synopsis of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

"Tom Selleck stars as Frank Reagan, the New York Police Commissioner, and patriarch of the Reagan clan, a multigenerational family of cops. Frank's oldest son is Danny, a seasoned detective and Iraqi War veteran who occasionally uses dubious tactics to solve cases.''

It continues:

"Daughter Erin, the lone female, is an assistant district attorney. Fresh out of Harvard Law, Jamie is the youngest member and "golden boy" of the family. Jamie gave up a lucrative future in law to continue the family's tradition in police work, and is asked to participate in a secretive investigation that even his father does not know about.''

The show is host to an incredibly talented cast that includes Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Len Cariou, and Will Estes, among others. The series is created by writers Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess.

Catch the upcoming episode of Blue Bloods on CBS on Friday, May 19, at 10:00 pm ET.

