Blue Lights season 2: Tentative release window, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Blue Lights season 2 was commissioned by BBC just one month after the premiere of the first season in March 2023. Season 1 garnered immense popularity, particularly among the younger audience, leading to a strong demand for a second season.

Following the acquisition of Blue Lights by BritBox, an announcement was made by BritBox CEO Reemah Sakaan at Content London, which took place in November of last year. The service, which is a collaboration between BBC Studios and ITV, had added some exciting new titles to boot, one of them being Blue Lights.

The police drama Blue Lights follows a group of rookies in the Northern Ireland Police Service as they get the hang of the system and learn about the risks involved in being a police officer in Belfast. The viewers appreciated it, praising its genuineness, emotional impact, and thrilling content.

Blue Lights season 2 has been confirmed

The BBC has officially announced it, there will truly be a Blue Lights season 2. Stephen Wright, executive producer of Blue Lights (via Radiotimes) said:

"We are thrilled by the audience response to the show. Belfast is a vibrant, dynamic and complex place and we have a wealth of stories yet to come from our characters. We can't wait to bring these to the fans."

BBC drama director Lindsay Salt also added:

"Blue Lights has been a breakout hit and so many of our viewers have taken the rookies to their hearts which is down to the fantastic cast and Declan and Adam's vision. We can't wait to have it back on BBC One and iPlayer for a second series."

Filming of Blue Lights season 2 (Image via IMDb)

The cast and crew were sighted across the greater Belfast area, in the Monsktown neighborhood of Newtownabbey and the heart of the Cathedral Quarter in September 2023. This indicates that the filming of Blue Lights season 2 was well underway (via Belfast Live).

The six-episode season is scheduled to premiere on BBC One in the spring of 2024.

The cast of Blue Lights season 2

Blue Lights season 2 cast (Image via brooke.sian@Instagram)

All of the cast members listed below will reprise their roles:

Siân Brooke as Grace Ellis

Katherine Devlin as Annie Conlon

Nathan Braniff as Tommy Foster

Martin McCann as Stevie Neil

Joanne Crawford as Helen McNally

Andi Osho as Sandra Cliff

While we hope to see the return of Matt Carver, who plays Sian's adolescent son Cal, unfortunately, Richard Dormer, who plays PC Gerry Cliff in Game of Thrones, will not be making a comeback. Cliff met a tragic death in the fifth episode of the first series.

However, fans are hoping that some new faces will join the cast, adding new life and drama to the show.

What will happen in Blue Lights season 2?

Blue Lights season 2 (Image via IMDb)

Even though the death of PC Gerry Cliff at the end of Blue Lights season 1 left the rookie officers of the PSNI rattled, they seemed to be more determined than ever to carry out their duties in the wake of that tragedy.

A little romance between Constable Grace Ellis and Stevie is expected, and fans did anticipate a kiss at the end of the final season 1 episode. However, it seems family issues like her son's run-in with the law might keep her occupied in the second season.

Constable Jen Robinson met Gerry's killer, facing concerns about her future in law enforcement. Perhaps in the next season, we'll see her finally gain confidence and mend her relationship with constable Annie Conlon again. The last time they were together, there was a certain amount of animosity between them.

Nathan Braniff as Constable Tommy Foster (Image via IMDb)

Constable Tommy Foster was one person that Gerry had a significant influence on. After his mentor passed away, the recruit declined a promotion to continue serving Belfast's citizens, as Gerry had done for so many years.

However, none will have mourned Gerry's passing more than his partner, Sergeant Sandra Cliff, who will require the friends and colleagues' assistance in the months that will follow his passing.

Regarding antagonists, it appears improbable that the McIntyre group will reappear after being apprehended by law enforcement in season 1's last episode. The primary villains of season 2 may be the McGinley crew, who were characterized as one of the most organized crime groups in Europe.

BBC iPlayer is currently offering Blue Lights season 1 for streaming.