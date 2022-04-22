Blue Note Jazz Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets and all you need to know

The Blue Note Jazz Festival, slated to take place on July 30 and July 31 in Napa Valley, has announced their lineup. This will be their first outdoor, multi-stage festival, and it will take place at the Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena.

The festival will be hosted by Dave Chappelle and Robert Glasper will be the artist-in-residence. Special guests, Erykah Badu, Ledisi, D Smoke, Terrace Martin, and BJ The Chicago Kid will accompany Glasper. The lineup includes hip-hop, R&B and DJ sets.

Glasper, in a statement, said,

"I can't wait to hold a festival with some of my favorite artists along with my boy Dave Chappelle in Napa. On a vineyard with music and wine?! It's going down! Come drink some wine with us!"

Blue Note Jazz Festival 2022 lineup

The two-day, three-stage festival will include performances from Maxwell, Black Star, Thundercat, Maurice "Mobetta" Brown feat. Anderson.Paak, Flying Lotus, The Soul Rebels featuring GZA & Talib Kweli, Corinne Bailey Rae, Emily King, Keyon Harrold, Domi & JD Beck, Phony PPL, Chief Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott), Derrick Hodge, Th1rt3en (Pharoahe Monch, Daru Jones & Marcus Machado), Butcher Brown, Isaiah Sharkey, and Frédéric Yonnet.

The festival will also feature late-night DJ sets by DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Lo Down Loretta Brown and other special guests.

Blue Note Jazz Festival 2022 tickets

Festival tickets will be available from April 26 in the general admission and VIP categories. Two-day passes will be priced at $385 for General Admission and $850 for VIP. You can purchase the tickets from the festival's official website. The outdoor weekend event will include food from renowned restaurants, wine tasting opportunities and other VIP add-ons.

More about the Jazz festival

The festival first took place in June 2011 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City. The festival takes place annually in various venues across New York City in June. It features performances by prominent jazz artists who have been integral to the Jazz Club or to the jazz genre overall.

This is the first time that the festival is being held in Napa Valley. Blue Note Entertainment Group president, Steven Bensusan, said.

"The idea for Napa Valley came out of Robert Glasper's month long residency at the Blue Note New York, held each October and dubbed Robtober. Glasper curates a month of shows and collaborations spanning across the genres of jazz, R&B, hip hop, soul and comedy resulting in impromptu performances by celebrities and unannounced special guests."

Glasper is a renowned jazz musician, and has won four Grammy Awards. His breakout crossover album, Black Radio, won the 2013 Grammy for best R&B album.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee