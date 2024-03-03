BMF season 3 episode 1 recap: What awaits Big Meech and Southwest T in Atlanta?

Randy Huggins’s BMF or (Black Mafia Family) is one of the most popular crime-drama TV series to have come up in recent years and effectively follows the story of two brothers who set up a family dynasty revolving around sex, drug trafficking and money laundering. Inspired by the actual rise of a criminal family in 1980s Detroit, BMF follows the lives of Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory, his charismatic leadership, and that of Terry "Southwest T" Flenory.

The two brothers become global icons after their business evolves past the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop. Regardless, the series was renewed for a 3rd season rather quickly after Season 2 concluded in March 2023. The first episode of the season, titled Detroit vs Everybody, was recently released on March 1 and quickly picked things up from where Season 2 left them.

Fans were already aware that Season 3 would open in Atlanta, where the likes of Big Meech and his brother Southwest T are seen travelling to, in a bid to expand their drug empire.

Here, we look at everything that was revealed in Season 3 Episode of BMF, which premiered at 8 PM ET on Starz, on March 1. The second episode of the season will be released at the same time on March 8.

BMF Season 3 Episode 1: Everything that happened

Opening in Atlanta, the season opener sees the two brothers delve into starting their empire in the new city. The episode opens in 2007, in the future, as the two brothers prepare for their big trial, and are seen fighting over things that are yet to happen in the overall narrative of the series.

OG Meech and T have had a fair share of disagreements over the two seasons that have already seen them create a multi-million dollar empire that stretches across the Eastern Coast.

Now, aiming to further increase their reach, it is clear that the two brothers will succeed, and eventually be brought in by the authorities. Regardless, the narrative then delves back to the present day, in 1990, as the two are seen investigating the death of their friend Maris.

Meech is seen reaching out to a range of influential people across Atlanta in a bid to form alliances as the narrative then shifts back and forth between Detroit and Atlanta. The episode also revealed how Detective Von Bryant and his partner Jen are getting closer to actually catching the two brothers.

Regardless, as Meech had predicted, Atlanta throws a range of challenges at the two brothers as T is seen struggling to understand who the two can trust. The episode also saw the introduction of Remi Ransom, another formidable potential ally that the two brothers meet in Techwood, Atlanta.

Already being pursued by the officials, Ransom seeks out help from Meech and T, who are only too willing due to the kind of contacts he possesses, something the two brothers need in order to expand in Atlanta. Regardless, the episode also saw a range of cameo appearances by multiple celebrities.

Rappers Lil Baby and Saweetie, along with Cynthia Bailey from Real Housewives of Atlanta, were all introduced in the rich tapestry of the Atlanta drug scene. It is currently unclear whether the three stars will be given recurring roles, something that should be revealed via upcoming episodes of BMF.

The BMF episode also promised retribution from existing drug factions in the city, who are seen plotting their response to Meech and T’s recent expansion plans. Regardless, the season opener effectively introduced the scenario and did not see much action, something which in respect to BMF in itself is a rare occurrence.

Regardless, that is set to change with respect to BMF Season 3 Episode 2, which is titled Magic Makers and will be released in the same 8 PM ET slot on March 8.