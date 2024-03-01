BMF gets season 4 renewal before season 3 premiere

BMF, or Black Mafia Family, is geared up for a roaring return to the television world with an exciting season 3, but there is more good news before that regarding the future of the show. The Starz series had already received renewal orders before the third season made its long-awaited debut on television.

BMF follows the true story of two brothers who rose from the streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the history of America; the Black Mafia Family led by the Flenorys. Interestingly enough, the series stars the son of Demetrius "Meech" Flenory in the role of his father and one of the masterminds in the Black Mafia Family.

The show's third season is supposed to premiere on March 1, 2024, and is set to run for 10 episodes this time out.

BMF season 4: Everything to know

Of course, there is little detail about the fourth season of the show, since it was announced just now, but The Hollywood Reporter did divulge some details regarding the new season. One of these further details is that the fourth season will begin shooting this spring in Atlanta, which means that fans can expect the fourth season to drop sometime next year.

Moreover, the plot details about the fourth season will be clearer once the show concludes with the third season, making it easier to grasp the plot and tone that are slated to come later.

Kathryn Busby, president of programming at Starz, said about the renewal, as reported by THR:

"Fans can’t get enough of the history in the making that is Black Madia Family...We’re thrilled to start working on a new season that will continue bold storytelling of the legend of the Flenory brothers that has proven to resonate so deeply with our viewers."

BMF is currently one of the most successful shows on Starz, averaging 10.6 million multiplatform viewers per episode.

More about BMF

BMF is an American crime drama television series created by Randy Huggins, based on the true story of the Black Mafia Family, a drug trafficking and money laundering organization that reigned in America in the 1990s.

The series follows the rise of Demetrius "Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory as they establish the Black Mafia Family as one of the foremost crime organizations in the United States after their rise from Southwest Detroit.

BMF stars Demetrius Flenory Jr., Da'Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, and Cynthia Bailey, among many other recurring and guest stars.

The two current seasons of the show are available for streaming on Starz while the third one will premiere on March 1, 2024, at 8.01 PM EST.