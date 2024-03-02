Who was Taraja Ramsess? BMF tribute explained

The untimely demise of 41-year-old BMF - Black Mafia Family - stuntman, Taraja Ramsess, on October 31, last year left the entire film industry in shock. He died in a horrific car accident alongside his two daughters, 13-year-old Sundari and eight weeks-old Fujibo. Their death was confirmed through his mother's Instagram post.

Taraja Ramess was an extraordinarily talented stuntman, well-known for his contribution to the Marvel and DC Universes. His role as a stunt double for Terry Flenory (Da'Vinchi) in four episodes of the Black Mafia Family series was remarkable and greatly applauded.

Ramsess was seen in four episodes of BMF, bringing thrilling action to the screens. The tribute offered to him in season 3 is a beautiful reminder of a person who won't be easily forgotten. It read:

"In loving memory of Taraja Ramsess."

BMF stuntman Taraja Ramsess also worked on two Avengers projects

A gifted martial artist and motorcycle enthusiast, Ramsess has left behind amazing feats and memorable performances on the silver screen. He was awarded 94 credits for his work in Black Panther, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Avengers: Endgame, and Avengers: Infinity War.

The BMF stuntman's commitment to his craft had a lasting influence on the film industry, leaving both his fans and colleagues to cherish his contribution to Hollywood.

For those who knew him, his primary role in Ava DuVernay's ARRAY distribution company holds great significance. DuVernay's moving Instagram post following his death gives some insight into Ramses' unique personality.

She recounted one particular incident where a crucial sequence was in jeopardy due to a lack of black actors, remembering how Ramses was the first to accept. His generosity inspired respect from others, causing his coworkers to lend a hand one after another.

In his personal life, Ramsess was a great father who loved his three kids very dearly. According to his mother, Akili Ramsess' Instagram post remembering her son, she said he was admired for his sense of humor and loved by everyone he met.

"All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was. He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking. He a [sic] every droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be."

Taraja Ramsess died in a car crash

Taraja Ramsess of BMF fame, died in a car accident in Atlanta, Georgia last year. According to WSB-TV, an Atlanta television station, his car collided with a broken-down tractor-trailer in the left lane of an exit off the interstate. His two daughters who were in the car also died.

The deaths were confirmed by his mother, Akini Ramsess, a photojournalist and executive director of the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA). She took to her Instagram handle to break the heartrending news to Ramsess' fans.

His 10-year-old son, Kisasi, who was also with them during the accident, was fighting for his life in the hospital. However, later, she revealed that he too had passed away. The only child to survive was his three-year-old daughter, Shazia.

A GoFundMe page was also set up to support Ramsess' mother following the mishap.

Friday, March 1, 2024, saw the highly anticipated premiere of BMF season 3 on Starz.