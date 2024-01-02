Who did Carrie Bernans play in Black Panther? Actress suffers severe injuries in hit and run accident

Actress and stuntwoman Carrie Bernans, who appeared in Black Panther as a Dora Milaje member, suffered a devastating hit-and-run accident 1 in New York City on January 1. The news was shared on Carrie’s Instagram by her mother Patricia Lee.

Trigger Warning: This article contains a graphic display of injuries. Readers' discretion is advised.

Patricia narrated that Carrie was walking by a food stand along with a friend when a driver hit her. The driver, in her early 40s, as noted by Carrie’s mother, was trying to flee a hit-and-run incident. He ran into multiple vehicles and injured several people before colliding with the food stand.

The actress fell unconscious after getting knocked down and trapped underneath the stand. She sustained chipped teeth, multiple broken bones, fractures, and scars on her face.

Carrie Bernans’ mother described the incident as traumatic. However, she expressed her gratitude that her daughter made it out alive. Patricia added:

“This setback hasn't deterred her belief that something remarkable is still being crafted by God.”

Patricia urged everyone to keep Carrie in their thoughts and prayers as the actress navigates towards the path of recovery. She also asked viewers to recommend cosmetic dentistry clinics in Los Angeles and Atlanta.

Carrie Bernans responds to wellwishers' messages after suffering injuries on New Year's Day

The Black Panther actress thanked everyone who reached out to her after her unfortunate accident on New Year's Day. In a story shared on Instagram on January 2, Carrie Bernans stated:

"I unfortunately can't respond to everybody that [are] sending me messages but I want to say thank you. I'm [in] so much pain and can't really walk right now."

Even though the actress said she was hurting, she asserted her faith in God saying that he heals. Carrie noted that her surgery went well.

Carrie Bernans recently gave birth to a son, and she also mentioned having to pump milk for her baby. Her mother shared that her son was fortunately not with her at the time of the accident. Carrie’s son is kept safe and warm in a hotel room as her family members are looking after him for the time being.

As per her IMDB, apart from Black Panther, Carrie Bernans also appeared in Marvel’s Avengers: End Game, The Dark Phoenix, and X-Men. The actress played a few other roles in FOX’s SWAT, SEAL Team on CBS, and RENO 911! on Quibi.

More details about the hit-and-run incident explored

Carrie Bernans was among nine people who were injured in the crash in Midtown Manhattan around 1:3 a.m. on Monday. The entire incident spanned over the West 33rd and 34th streets located between Ninth and Sixth Avenues. The area was filled with spectators estimated to be returning after witnessing the New Year's Eve ball drop event at the Times Squares, which was only several blocks north.

Multiple cops were also present in the area when the 44-year-old driver was spotted involved in a heated argument with his girlfriend, 34, inside the moving black Mercedes-Benz. The dispute soon turned physical. Bystanders and cops attempted to signal the vehicle to stop.

However, the motorist took off instead, hitting a number of marked police cars. Aside from four pedestrians, he also injured two police officers. They were rushed to Bellevue Hospital with minor injuries. The injured cops, who also received minor injuries, were in stable condition.

The New Jersey driver, whose name has not been released, was apprehended at 9th Avenue and 34th Street and was in "critical but stable condition". He reportedly has 10 prior arrests on charges concerning theft and drugs.