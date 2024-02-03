Boardmasters 2024: Lineup, tickets, prices, where to buy, dates, & more

Boardmasters 2024 is scheduled to be held from August 7, 2024, to August 11, 2024, at the Newquay Fristal Beach in Newquay, Cornwall, England. The 2024 edition is the festival's 42nd edition, first held in 1981 and annually ever since except for 2019 and 2020, with the former being canceled due to bad weather and the latter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boardmasters 2024, which will feature performances by musical acts such as Becky Hill, Stormzy, Courtneers, and Kate Nash, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page on February 1, 2024:

Tickets for Boardmasters 2024 are mostly sold out. The remaining tickets include VIP camping final tier tickets, which are priced at £384. Day tickets will be released soon. Interested patrons must register for the day ticket presale to get first access to said tickets.

Registration can be accessed via Boardmasters 2024's official website. All tickets are subject to processing fees and service taxes. Ticket payment plans featuring a down payment of £50 and the remainder divided into installments are also available from the website.

Boardmasters 2024 current lineup

Boardmasters is set to be back for its 42nd edition and the festival is bringing along a star-studded lineup, including headliners Chase & Status, Stormzy, and Sam Fender.

Chase & Status is an electronica duo consisting of Saul 'Chase' Milton and Will 'Status' Kennard. The duo rose to prominence with their second studio album, No More Idols, released on January 3, 2011, and peaked at number 2 on the UK album chart.

Stormzy is a British rapper who is best known for his debut studio album, Gang Signs & Prayer, which was released on February 24, 2017, via Atlantic Records. Sam Fender, meanwhile, is a singer-songwriter best known for their second studio album, Seventeen Going Under.

The current lineup for the Boardmasters 2024 festival is given below by date:

August 9, 2024:

Chase & Status

Courtneers

Bicep Presents Chroma

Tom Odell

The Teskey Brothers

Kenya Grace

Soft Play

Willie J Healey

Charlotte Plank

NewDad

Clementine Douglas

Corella

Maya Delilah

Emily Makis

EV

Callum Bowie

Mellowmatic

The Funk Federation

C Bone

MCMC Spoken

Ewan McVicar

Friction

Girls Don't Sync

Billy Gillies

Charlie Boon

Fleetwood Mac

Grafix B2B Disrupta

Gok Wain

Jazzy

Kara

Kiimi

Kitty Amor

Mafrio

Mungo's Hi Fi

Pola & Bryson

Syreeta

August 10, 2024:

Sam Fender

Becky Hill

Nia Archives

Declan MkCenna

Holly Humberstone

Katy B

Wunderhorse

Songer

Jalen Ngonda

Antony Szmierek

Sprints

Katie Gregson

Macleod

Fiona Lee

Jam & Meme

Fluff

Will Eason feat Joe Hurtworth

Andy C

Eliza Rose

Hannah Laing

Mozey

Abel

Alex Mills

Charlie Tee B2B Lens

Chloe Robinson

Girls Next Door

Lala

Mixstress

Natty Lou

Sarah Story B2B Absolute

Sota

T Williams

August 11, 2024:

Stormzy

Bakar

Overmono

Kate Nash

Los Bitchos

Royal Otis

Issey Cross

English Teacher

BBY

Dizraeli

Malcolm Joseph and The Unquiet Place

Redro

Flo Crowe & The Dilemmas

Hedex & Eksman

A.M.C & Phantom

Marlon Haffstadt

4am Kru

24hr Garage Girls

Adelphi Music Factory

Ammara

Casso

Darren Styles

Dick & Dom

Dr Dubplate

Elkka

Jaguar

Jess Iszatt

Jodie Harsh

Love Remain

Redlight

Swiftogeddon

T Lex

More performers will be announced in the near future. The Boardmasters 2024 will also feature several nonmusic activities such as surfing lessons, Yoga, Silent Disco, outdoor cinema, and much more.