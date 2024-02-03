Boardmasters 2024: Lineup, tickets, prices, where to buy, dates, & more

Boardmasters 2024 is scheduled to be held from August 7, 2024, to August 11, 2024, at the Newquay Fristal Beach in Newquay, Cornwall, England. The 2024 edition is the festival's 42nd edition, first held in 1981 and annually ever since except for 2019 and 2020, with the former being canceled due to bad weather and the latter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boardmasters 2024, which will feature performances by musical acts such as Becky Hill, Stormzy, Courtneers, and Kate Nash, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page on February 1, 2024:
Tickets for Boardmasters 2024 are mostly sold out. The remaining tickets include VIP camping final tier tickets, which are priced at £384. Day tickets will be released soon. Interested patrons must register for the day ticket presale to get first access to said tickets.
Registration can be accessed via Boardmasters 2024's official website. All tickets are subject to processing fees and service taxes. Ticket payment plans featuring a down payment of £50 and the remainder divided into installments are also available from the website.
Boardmasters 2024 current lineup
Boardmasters is set to be back for its 42nd edition and the festival is bringing along a star-studded lineup, including headliners Chase & Status, Stormzy, and Sam Fender.
Chase & Status is an electronica duo consisting of Saul 'Chase' Milton and Will 'Status' Kennard. The duo rose to prominence with their second studio album, No More Idols, released on January 3, 2011, and peaked at number 2 on the UK album chart.
Stormzy is a British rapper who is best known for his debut studio album, Gang Signs & Prayer, which was released on February 24, 2017, via Atlantic Records. Sam Fender, meanwhile, is a singer-songwriter best known for their second studio album, Seventeen Going Under.
The current lineup for the Boardmasters 2024 festival is given below by date:
August 9, 2024:
- Chase & Status
- Courtneers
- Bicep Presents Chroma
- Tom Odell
- The Teskey Brothers
- Kenya Grace
- Soft Play
- Willie J Healey
- Charlotte Plank
- NewDad
- Clementine Douglas
- Corella
- Maya Delilah
- Emily Makis
- EV
- Callum Bowie
- Mellowmatic
- The Funk Federation
- C Bone
- MCMC Spoken
- Ewan McVicar
- Friction
- Girls Don't Sync
- Billy Gillies
- Charlie Boon
- Fleetwood Mac
- Grafix B2B Disrupta
- Gok Wain
- Jazzy
- Kara
- Kiimi
- Kitty Amor
- Mafrio
- Mungo's Hi Fi
- Pola & Bryson
- Syreeta
August 10, 2024:
- Sam Fender
- Becky Hill
- Nia Archives
- Declan MkCenna
- Holly Humberstone
- Katy B
- Wunderhorse
- Songer
- Jalen Ngonda
- Antony Szmierek
- Sprints
- Katie Gregson
- Macleod
- Fiona Lee
- Jam & Meme
- Fluff
- Will Eason feat Joe Hurtworth
- Andy C
- Eliza Rose
- Hannah Laing
- Mozey
- Abel
- Alex Mills
- Charlie Tee B2B Lens
- Chloe Robinson
- Girls Next Door
- Lala
- Mixstress
- Natty Lou
- Sarah Story B2B Absolute
- Sota
- T Williams
August 11, 2024:
- Stormzy
- Bakar
- Overmono
- Kate Nash
- Los Bitchos
- Royal Otis
- Issey Cross
- English Teacher
- BBY
- Dizraeli
- Malcolm Joseph and The Unquiet Place
- Redro
- Flo Crowe & The Dilemmas
- Hedex & Eksman
- A.M.C & Phantom
- Marlon Haffstadt
- 4am Kru
- 24hr Garage Girls
- Adelphi Music Factory
- Ammara
- Casso
- Darren Styles
- Dick & Dom
- Dr Dubplate
- Elkka
- Jaguar
- Jess Iszatt
- Jodie Harsh
- Love Remain
- Redlight
- Swiftogeddon
- T Lex
More performers will be announced in the near future. The Boardmasters 2024 will also feature several nonmusic activities such as surfing lessons, Yoga, Silent Disco, outdoor cinema, and much more.