Bobby's Triple Threat 2022 (season 1): Meet the contestants

Bobby's Triple Threat 2022 (Season 1) is all set to premiere on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 9pm ET/PT. It will feature talented contestants going head-to-head with three "titans" — Michael Voltaggio, Brooke Williamson and Tiffany Derry.

In each one-hour episode of Bobby's Triple Threat, one chef will be challenged to go against the trio of culinary titans handpicked by Bobby himself to win $25,000 cash.

Who are the contestants of Bobby's Triple Threat 2022?

1) Chef Jonathon Sawyer — Cleveland, Ohio

The winner of the James Beard Award, Jonathon, will be the first contestant to compete with the trio on Tuesday’s episode of Titans vs Jonathon Sawyer.

Over the course of his career, the executive chef at Adorn in Chicago opened more than 25 restaurants. He worked under Charlie Palmer and judge Bobby's friend Michael Symon, before starting his own business.

2) Chef Adriana Urbina — New York, NY

Adriana is an award-winning Latin American chef, and a culinary and wellness consultant. She is also a three-time winner of Food Network’s Chopped and is the only Latin-American female chef to have won the title.

The Venezuelan chef and owner of pop-up restaurant Tepuy in New York City has more than 12 years of experience in the restaurant industry. She has helped run and has consulted for restaurants across the world.

3) Chef Brittany Anderson — Richmond, VA

The Chef and co-owner of Metzger Bar and Butchery in Richmond, Virginia, Brittany began her culinary career in New York City. According to her official website, Brittany attended the International Culinary Center in New York.

She is also a semi-finalist and two-time nominee for the James Beard Award for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic.

4) Claudette Zepeda — San Diego, CA

San Diego-based chef Claudette is known for her fearless culinary style and bold approach to regional Mexican cuisine.

The James Beard Award nominee and Eater San Diego’s Chef of the Year, Claudette was born on the border of Mexico and California. She is now a San Diego-based chef consultant for Vaga, which featured on the list of the best new restaurants in the country by Esquire Magazine.

5) Chef Kevin Tien — Washington, DC

Chef Kevin Tien, who was nominated for three James Beard awards, was born into a military family. He has spent most of his childhood and early life in Louisiana. He completed his education from both the University of Louisiana and Louisiana State University.

The executive chef of Moon Rabbit in Washington, DC combines his Vietnamese roots with flavors from Korea, Japan and Louisiana in his food.

6) Chef Viet Pham — Salt Lake City, UT

Chef and co-owner of Forage restaurant in Salt Lake City, Chef Viet Pham won the Food and Wine Best New Chef award in 2011 and 3X JBF, as per his Instagram.

He was also declared the winner of Iron Chef America after beating Chef Bobby Flay. Viet even received Food and Wine’s Best New Chef Award.

A little about the show

These chefs will battle it out in the kitchen with the Titans on Bobby's Triple Threat. The synopsis of the show reads:

“Food Network icon Bobby Flay is one of the best chefs on the planet and a master in the culinary arena, having spent his life competing at the highest level of cuisine. Now, Bobby has created the toughest culinary competition yet on the new six-episode primetime series Bobby's Triple Threat, premiering Tuesday, September 27th at 9pm ET/PT."

Tune in to Food Network on Tuesday to watch the first season of Bobby's Triple Threat.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far