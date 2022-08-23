Bobby Flay and Christina Perez age difference explored as celebrity chef opens up about their relationship

American chef Bobby Flay opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Christina Perez.

In an interview published on August 22 by ET Online, Flay gushed about his partner, calling himself "a very, very lucky person," while talking to Rachel Smith in New York City.

"Christina, she's just a light in my life. She's so sweet. She's so smart. She just enhances everything that I'm able to participate in with her. I mean, she's fantastic."

However, as of now, Flay is not planning on proposing but is pretty happy with the way things are going. Joking about his married life, he said:

"I've done it a lot. I've practiced that a lot. For now, I like it exactly the way it is. I think Christina does too."

But more than that, Flay is happy that Christina Perez and his 26-year-old daughter, Sophie, share a great bond together.

"Sophie and Christina have a great relationship, which obviously that's an amazing thing too. It's important that Sophie likes my girlfriend."

All you need to know about Christina Perez and her age difference with Bobby Flay

Bobby Flay and Christina Perez first met in 2020 when they were introduced to each other via mutual friends.

Even though they have a substantial age gap of 17 years between them, with Perez being 40 and Flay being 57, they instantly hit it off and made their relationship public by sharing PDA-filled snaps on their social media.

Christina graduated in fashion illustration and design from New York's Fashion Institute of Technology. She currently works as a senior content manager and creative director for Miss Grass, a firm that produces THC and CBD items. Prior to this, she worked and wrote for Conde Nast, Architectural Digest, Vogue, Glamour, and GQ, among others.

Additionally, Perez \worked as a model and traveled globally for projects. She made her first public appearance with the Boy Meets Grill star in November 2021 at the Breeders' Cup World Championship when the chef's horse, Pizza Bianca, stood first in the race.

A month later, in December, Bobby Flay gave an insight into his relationship with Perez.

“She’s so lovely. I’m really happy to have met her. My life is so crazy hectic, and she’s always the light at the end of the day for me.”

Bobby Flay also said that Christina has had a positive influence on his life.

"She's teaching me to cook with a lot less meat. And now all of a sudden I'm a big hiker. I'm learning a little of the Zen California way."

Before Christina, Flay had been married three times. He first tied the knot with chef Debra Ponzek in 1991. However, they separated two years later in 1993.

Bobby then married Kate Connelly in 1995. Together, they share a daughter, Sophie, who also happens to be his only child. But their romance was also short lived and the duo divorced in 1998.

After divorcing Connelly, Bobby Flay tied the knot with Stephanie March in 2005. They were together for 10 years before they divorced in 2015.

Flay was also romantically linked to Helene York in 2019 before he started things off with Perez.

