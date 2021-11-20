Who is Bobby Flay dating? All about his new girlfriend Christina Perez

Chef Bobby Flay finally made a public appearance with his girlfriend Christina Perez as they were seen together at a horse race.

The couple were spotted at the 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Flay’s horse Pizza Bianca finished first with prize money of $520,000 in the Juvenile Fillies Turf. He then gave a speech and accepted the cup with Christina and his daughter, Sophie.

Bobby Flay mentioned in his acceptance speech that winning a Breeders’ Cup Race is a dream come true and he feels happy to share it with his family. He added that everyone he loves is present on-site to cheer for him and Pizza Bianca.

Christina Perez was spotted looking at her boyfriend while he was giving his speech and they also hugged each other when Pizza Bianca crossed the finish line.

Wolfgang Puck and Bobby Flay attend the 25th annual Keep Memory Alive 'Power of Love Gala' benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at Resorts World Las Vegas on October 16, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image via Getty Images)

Christina Perez is a writer who constantly shares her travel adventures on Instagram and has been to several places like Italy, Maldives, and Barbados.

The 40-year-old’s writings have been published in Vogue, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, GQ, and InStyle. She is now the Senior Content and Creative Director at Miss Grass, a company that sells premium THC and CBD products.

Bobby Flay teased his mystery girlfriend while appearing on The Today Show in October 2021. He came on the show to promote his new cook and share a few recipes. He mentioned that he started trying vegetarian recipes because his girlfriend does not eat meat.

The hosts tried to force Flay into revealing his girlfriend’s identity. Flay then tried to distract their attention back to the show but failed since the hosts were determined to dig out Flay’s secret.

Previous relationships of Bobby Flay

The popular television personality first married chef Debra Ponzek in May 1991. They divorced in 1993 and then Flay tied the knot with Kate Connelly in 1995. Flay and Connelly also became the parents to daughter Sophie.

Bobby Flay and Kate Connelly separated in 1998 and Flay married actress Stephanie March in February 2005. They reportedly separated in March 2015 and the divorce was finalized in July 2015. Bobby then dated actress Helene Yorke from 2016 to 2019.

Also known as Robert William Flay, he owns many restaurants and is also an executive chef. He is the former owner of New York’s Gato, which closed in March 2021, and Atlantic City’s Flay Steak that closed in June 2021.

