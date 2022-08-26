Bodyguard Seduction cast list: Jessica Morris, Ross Jirgl, and others star in Lifetime thriller

Lifetime is bringing Bodyguard Seduction, yet another romance thriller, to its viewers this year. Directed by Lindsay Hartley from a script by Paul A. Birkett, Lifetime's thriller feature is set to be released soon on the channel.

Starring Jessica Morris in the lead role, the one-and-a-half-hour feature film revolves around the story of a famous personality, Charly, who is being stalked. She must now hire a bodyguard for her protection. The official synopsis for the film released by Lifetime is as follows:

"Wealthy businesswoman Charly must decide whom to trust when she falls for s*xy bodyguard Jonathan who may be involved in a plot to assassinate her. When her life is threatened more than once by a mysterious killer she relies on seduction to find out the truth."

The cast list of Bodyguard Seduction

Produced by Lindsay Hartley, the Lifetime movie has a release date of August 27, 2022. Before its release, let us explore the cast list of the film.

Jessica Morris as Charly

Jessica Morris is an American actress best remembered as the dysfunctional Jennifer Rappaport on the ABC soap opera, One Life to Live. She was a series regular on the show and appeared from 2001 to 2005, returning for a dream sequence in 2008.

She was also part of the 2008 comedy feature Role Models, where she appeared as "Linda the Teacher." Morris can also be seen starring in the 2010 fantasy film Fading of the Cries and the 2014 horror film Haunting of the Innocent. Recently, in 2014, Morris played Diane Hamilton in a web series called Beacon Hill.

Jessica Morris is also set to play the role of protagonist Charly in the 2022 lifetime thriller Bodyguard Seduction. She plays the role of a famous and wealthy businesswoman whose life is currently under threat because she is being stalked. To ensure her safety, Charly must hire a bodyguard to protect her. But surprises await.

Ross Jirgl as Jonathan

Born in Wausau, Wisconsin, Ross Alan Jirgl is an actor who has been heavily involved in sports throughout his life. He spent most of his early years working in college athletics while also playing football competitively in the NCAA for Minnesota State.

Jirgl then shifted to acting and made his acting debut on television with a role in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. To pursue acting seriously, he moved to New York and attended the conservatory at The William Esper Studio. He has also studied with long-time acting coach Anthony Abeson.

In Bodyguard Seduction, Ross Jirgl plays the role of Charly's newly hired bodyguard Jonathan, who may be associated with a nefarious plot to assassinate his employer, Charly. Will Charly be successful in attempting to use the art of seduction to find out what threatens her life?

Others starring

Apart from Jirgl and Morris, several talented actors star in Bodyguard Seduction, including:

Alicia Blasingame As Lark Michael Morano As Romero Lauren Mayo As Mindy Jarrid Masse As Baylor Maurice Carter As Matt Jesse Klick As Godfrey

Catch Bodyguard Seduction coming soon on Lifetime.

