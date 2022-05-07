Secret Lives of Housewives cast list: Jessica Morris, Justin Berti, and others star in Lifetime thriller

In addition to Lifetime's rich array of dramatic thrillers, Secret Lives of Housewives is making its way to the platform on May 8 at 8 pm ET/PT.

Directed by Dave Thomas and produced by Ken Sanders, the drama revolves around the life of Kendra Davis, who is married and falls in love with a younger man named Eric. Her affair with Eric Curry comes to an abrupt close one day when she discovers him dead.

Feeling devastated by the loss but unable to mourn publicly for fear of getting caught, she gets entangled in guilt and self-pity.

However, as investigations continue and the number of suspects in her small town expands, it becomes clear that she is not the dead young man's only prospective lover.

Cast of Secret Lives of Housewives

Jessica Morris as Kendra Davis

Jessica is best known for her role as series regular Jennifer Rappaport on ABC's One Life to Live. Still, she has also been in numerous other television shows and independent films.

Morris played the role of a teacher named Linda in the comedy flick Role Models. She has appeared in fantasy and horror films by featuring in movies like Fading of the Cries and Haunting of the Innocent.

Morris starred in the web series Beacon Hill as Diane Hamilton. She is a brilliant performer who imparts honesty and depth in every role, and she's also discovered her love for writing scripts.

Bo Yokely as Eric Curry

Bo Yokely is an American actor and producer from Kernersville, NC, who has starred in an array of internationally acclaimed movie franchises. He is one of those all-American heroes with a quick wit and charming demeanor.

Bo played a sovereign fighter pilot in Guardians of the Galaxy 2, a chiseled lifeguard in Baywatch, a personable Jimmy in Into The Forest, and Ranger Clark in Ponysitters Club. His big break in Hollywood came after starring in the Netflix original film Nappily Ever After, where he played a womanizing basketball player.

In the Harlequin romance adaptation After the Storm, Bo landed his breakthrough role as the rustic cowboy Collin Traub, bringing him international acclaim. Movies like Christmas at the Grey Horse Inn, Country Roads Christmas, and Switched Before Birth have also seen him deliver stellar performances.

He is also pretty fond of producing movies and has been doing that over the years.

Secret Lives of Housewives also stars Brianna Butler, Drew Youngblood, Justin Berti, and Crystal Day as the film's supporting cast.

Don't forget to catch Secret Lives of Housewives, which premieres on the Lifetime Channel on May 8, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT.

