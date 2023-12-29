Bold & Bougie : Everything we know so far

Bold & Bougie has been announced at a time when reality TV fans often thrive on re-runs of their favorite shows or wait for their umpteenth new seasons to come. New reality TV shows, with brand-new characters and promising plotlines, don't come to foray as often.

Seemingly, WeTV is looking to expand its reality TV library and add quality shows to its 'original' domain. They have ordered Bad & Boujie from the reputed production house of Carlos King - Kingdom Reign Entertainment.

The show said to be in the works, is set to release in February 2024, according to WeTV's Instagram. It will follow the lives of its star cast, including Malaysia Pargo, Tameka Foster, Gocha Hawkins, Princess Banton Lofters, and Crystal Smith, all of whom are familiar to reality TV fans.

More on characters and what to expect from Bold & Bougie

Kingdom Reign Entertainment is an ace that produces successful reality TV shows that empower people of color. Bold & Bougie would also serve as a star on their shoulders because of the famous cast. Carlos King is known for producing popular shows like The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Love & Marriage, and Styling Hollywood, which makes Bold & Bougie highly promising.

Malaysia Pargo was married to a former NBA basketball player, Jannero Pargo, because of which she secured a place in vh1's Basketball Wives. She left the show after 10 years, following a tiff with her co-stars. Malaysia is also known for shows like Behind the Veil 2 and Ludacris: Splash Waterfall.

Tameka Foster was previously married to Usher, whom she divorced after a short-lived marriage in 2009. They are proud parents of their son, Usher Raymond V. She is a Hollywood stylist who worked as a personal stylist for big names like Jay-Z, Nas, Lauryn Hill, Patti LaBelle, and Ciara, among others. She like Malaysia Pargo starred in the vh1 show Atlanta Exes.

Gocha Hawkins was sent to prison for two years for selling drugs, but she didn't let that put her spirit down because she stood back up and made it big in the cosmetology business and hospitality. She was a cast member on LA Hair, another WeTV venture that followed the lives of celebrity hairstylists. She is also known for her book Gocha's Blueprint to Business 101: 7 Quick Tips to Being a Boss.

Princess Banton-Lofters was the creator and executive producer of Real Housewives of Atlanta and Ink Paper Scissors.

Crystal Smith also divorced her celebrity husband, Ne-Yo, who recently won The Masked Singer. The divorce came with news about Ne-Yo having a baby with another woman. Crystal appeared on the show About the Business before. She also has a YouTube channel named Crystal Creations.

Makers of the show

Carlos King is going to be executive producing Bold & Bougie, as it's a Kingdom Reign Entertainment show. Brent Nisbett will act as a showrunner for the show with previous experiences in Real Housewives of Atlanta, Meet the Peetes, etc.

Angela Molloy, with several titles under her belt, and Noella Charles, the vice president of the development of unscripted production, will serve as executive producers from the WeTV side.

With the best minds of WeTV and Carlos Entertainment at work, Bold & Bougie is likely to turn out great enough for its renewal for further seasons, like other shows at WeTV. The cast is familiar with the realm of drama, which ensures a gripping plotline.