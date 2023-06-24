Meet the cast of Love & Marriage Detroit

Love & Marriage Detroit is set to premiere on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 9 pm ET on OWN. The upcoming series is the third installment of the Love & Marriage franchise in addition to Huntsville and Washington. The show will revolve around three couples who make up a “group of dynamic Black community members and leaders.”

Love & Marriage Detroit will feature three families based in Detroit as the main cast. They are gearing up to share their lives with their fans as they get to see them up close and personal. The series will focus on their connection as a group as well their interactions with each other as a couple.

"Love & Marriage Detroit will center on a group of African American families with deep ties to Detroit who have decided to stay in the city and prove they can provide the best lives possible for their families in this community on a comeback," reads the press release of the show.

The Harrises, the Smiths, and the Thompsons are set to star in Love & Marriage Detroit

The three families in the main cast of the show are Kolby and Russell Harris, Brandon and Kristina Smith, and finally, Anthony and Dr. LaToya Thompson.

1) The Harrises

Russell and Kolby Harris have been married for three years and have a two-year-old daughter together.

Russell is an alum of Stanford University Graduate School of Business where he studied Business Administration and Management. Following this, he attended Harvard University and Sioux Falls University, a divinity school that he is still attending.

Kolby Shantal Harris is a graduate of Western Michigan University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business. Following this, she joined Walsh College for her master’s degree in the same. She started her career working as a Youth Development Specialist for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Kolby is currently the Manager of University Relations & Internship Programs at Consumers Energy.

According to their couple description on OWN, the fact that Kolby is a rising social media influencer causes some issues with the group's "more established influencers." It adds that while Kristina Smith and Kolby are very close to each other, they have issues when they get an opportunity for collaboration and the former is apprehensive about it. The two have a disagreement which also affects the friendship between their husbands.

2) The Smiths

Brandon and Kristina Smith have been married for 11 years and have two daughters together. Brandon is an alum of Davenport University and the CEO and president of Star Factory Artist Development. Kristina Bowman Smith is a well-known fashion designer for her own brand Kristina Bowman-Smith LLC.

Their couple description on OWN's page for Love & Marriage Detroit says that they are going through some "marital woes." These stem from Drandon's desire to become 2023's Barry Gordy with his showcase that highlights Detroit's musical talent.

However, since Kristina is "strong in her faith," she isn't always happy with Brandon going out to clubs for the talent development business. This often causes tension between the couple.

The Thompsons

Anthony and Dr. LaToya Thompson have been together for 14 years and are parents of two sons. Anthony is an executive producer at ATNetwork Production Company and Studio and the Production Staff of Live Nation Entertainment.

Dr. LaToya Thompson is an orthopedic and sports physical therapist who currently works at the Detroit Medical Center.

The couple’s Love & Marriage Detroit reads that while LaToya is the breadwinner of the family with her successful job and the wine business, one wouldn't even hear her husband admitting the same. It also says that when Anthony was offered a job in Atlanta, he accepted it and temporarily moved there, "against his wife's wishes." However, he eventually returned to Detroit after "LaToya put her foot down."

Fans can tune in on Saturday, June 24, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Love & Marriage Detroit on OWN.

Poll : 0 votes