Love & Marriage: DC season 2 release date and air time

Love & Marriage: DC is set to return for another season full of more drama and new faces. Joining the cast in season 2 are Joi Carter and Clifton Pettie from another show on the same network, Ready to Love.

OWN’s press release reads:

"The second season of 'Love & Marriage: D.C.' will introduce a new power couple to the group, Joi Carter and Clifton Pettie, who became instantly smitten on the Potomac iteration of OWN's 'Ready to Love' series in 2021, and were engaged earlier this year."

It continues:

"The series will also continue to follow Erana and Jamie Tyler, and Ashley Silva and her husband on-air personality DJ Quicksilva. Viewers can also stay tuned for more of the group's friend, Winter Williams, who came into the circle like a blizzard last season."

Love & Marriage: DC season 2 will air on Saturday, January 21, at 8 pm ET on OWN.

Monique Samuels will not appear in Love & Marriage: DC season 2

The upcoming season of Love & Marriage: DC is set to feature a new couple, Joi and Clifton. However, as new people join the cast, some familiar ones leave as well.

Monique and Chris Samuels, who appeared in season 1 of the show were not included in the trailer and the former took to her morning radio show to confirm her departure from the series. While there were rumors that her exit came in light of the duo's alleged separation, Monique claimed it was due to contractual issues and that the couple planned on returning to showcase how they are “navigating” through their marriage issues.

The creator of the show, Carlos King, took to his podcast, Reality With The King, to talk about her departure from Love & Marriage: DC and stated that “there’s no beef.”

He further said:

"Monique Samuels will not be appearing in the second installment of Love & Marriage: DC, and we are moving forward with the show."

Monique and Chris Samuels have been married for 10 years after tying the knot in 2012, as People Magazine reported in October 2022. The publication stated that multiple sources confirmed their separation, however, the couple was not happy with the article.

The two conducted a YouTube Live and denied the claims. Monique said that it was no secret that the two were struggling in some areas of their marriage, as viewers saw during season 1 of the reality show.

She added:

"It was crazy building up to that 10-year mark of our marriage. When you’ve been married that long and you have things that you're like, 'Listen, I feel like this has been unmet' or 'I've been unheard,' and it's been the same thing, you start to get frustrated. It's just like, 'Oh my God. Is this how life is going to be? I can't take it anymore.'"

She stated that while the couple initially wanted to showcase themselves going through the process in Love & Marriage: DC season 2, they wished to take a step back and focus on themselves. They decided to spend a few nights apart so they could give each other space while they are on their “counseling journeys.”

Tune in on January 21, at 8 pm ET as Love & Marriage: DC season 2 on OWN.

