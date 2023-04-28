“Jarrette cheated”: Love Is Blind alum Iyanna McNeely reveals why she wanted instant divorce 

Reality star Iyanna McNeely recently spoke out about the reasons behind the end of her Love is Blind marriage to Jarrette Jones. On the Feel in the Blank podcast, Iyanna talked about how Jarrette Jones was cheating on her at the beginning of their marriage, which she came to know when Netflix was filming season 2 of After the Altar.

In a statement calling out her ex-husband, Iyanna said:

“Jarrette cheated. I found out three days before After the Altar. I received an email with very specific details."

Further, she revealed that her first reaction after seeing the email was to file for divorce, which she did in October 2022. While the reality star was considering divorce, her mother spoke to her to provide clarity at the time, as she mentioned in the interview podcast:

"Immediately I was like, 'I want a divorce. I want a divorce. And my mom was like, 'Iyanna, you're making a decision on anger,' and I realized she's right. I couldn't do that, it's a marriage."

More about the journey of Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones in Love is Blind season 2

Additionally, Iyanna McNeely discussed how for months she tried to forget about it and make her marriage work, however, in the end, she realized that both of them were "unhappy," adding:

"It was a terrible fit. He wasn't ready, and I guess to an extent, I wasn't either. However, I would have been a good wife to someone who has been a good partner to me."

Both Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones were first introduced to each other in the second season of Netflix's Love is Blind. Through the pods, they formed great connections and later got engaged. Throughout their time on Love is Blind, they had some ups and downs in their relationship but ultimately got married.

On the show, they both experienced difficulties because of their different lifestyles and Jones' tendency to party and go out with friends.

The Love is Blind duo, however, decided at the end of the show to compromise on these things and work on their marriages. Following the presentation as part of After the Altar, Jones was seen mentioning:

"Marriage is not easy. If anybody tries to tell you it is, that's a lie.”

In response, Iyanna McNeely asked:

"Is this a mistake that we made? Or, is it something for?"

Her recent appearance on the podcast interview gave fans an insight into why she decided to share her side of the story after so long, to which her explanation was:

"What actually happened in my divorce has been eating at me because I can't talk about it. OK, I won't talk about it. Number one, is because I know the impact it'll have on Jarrette.”

Iyanna McNeely added:

“Number two is because I went so gung-ho lying for this man and protecting him. And number three, if I'm honest, because I went back for a quick little second, so I feel like I have no right to speak."

Currently, Jones has not shared his thoughts or side of the story about McNeely's claims. According to People, the stars have been on good terms since completing their divorce in November 2022.

Netflix has all four seasons of Love Is Blind available for fans to stream.

