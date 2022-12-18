How did Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 5 end? Recap, arguments, and more explored

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 5 finale, titled The Cold and the Beautiful, aired on OWN on December 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET. Fans can now watch the complete episode on Discovery+, Philo, and Spectrum TV.

The explosive season ended with another big argument between Melody and Martell about Martell's past affair. The Love & Marriage: Huntsville cast members were seen getting together for one of Martell's Inest Wine events. Kimmi spoke to the other couples about her breast cancer diagnosis.

The description of Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 5 finale reads,

"After Melody confides in Stormi, Martell's love life becomes the hot topic as he hosts his Inest Wine event in Huntsville; Kimmi stuns her friends as she reveals her cancer diagnosis; Melody attempts to set boundaries with an irate Martell."

Season 5 finale of Love & Marriage: Huntsville ended with an argument between Melody and Martell

Melody was seen chatting with Stormi about her recent vacation to Destin. Melody said that while her trip went fine, Martell (Melody’s ex-husband) had told her son’s mother, Arionne, about Melody testing positive for COVID. In return, Arionne posted the news on social media. When Melody confronted Martell about the same, he accidentally called her Arionne.

Melody said that she was not bothered by Martell’s dating life anymore. She even said that his "new fling," Sheree, was a great person. Melody ultimately decided not to go to Martell’s wine event to avoid the "messy" situation.

Martell and Chris Fletcher prepared for the grand event. Destiny stopped by the venue to show him the video of Melody’s interview, in which Melody said that this was not the first time she had seen pictures of her ex-husband dating another woman. In the interview, Melody had said that Martell was cheating on her while they were married, so she was not concerned about him "dating" another woman after the divorce.

Martell did not pay attention to the video and said that his dating life was none of Melody’s business. Marsau felt that Melody was now bothered by Martell’s relationship because he had "leveled up" with Sheree. Marsau also said that Melody felt better when Martell was with his son’s mother because he had "leveled down" from her.

Martell decided not to invite Sheree to the event because he did not want the relationship to impact his party. He also gave an emotional speech about his family. Stormi hugged Kimmi while discussing her cancer diagnosis. Jaylin also expressed concern about his mother Kimmi's treatment.

One day after the successful event, Martell stopped by Melody’s house, but she did not let him in. Melody wanted to set boundaries and instead decided to carry her daughter’s book bag to his car. Martell did not wait for Melody to come out and instead drove off. He later called her to ask her to be less "disrespectful and rude" in front of the Love & Marriage: Huntsville cameras.

Martell decided to return to Melody’s house the same morning. Melody was unsure of how to handle Martell’s mood swings. She once again tried to confront Martell about disclosing her COVID diagnosis to his former mistress. Martell said that Melody could not hold him responsible for Arionne’s actions, but Melody reminded him of the past affair, so whatever Arionne did to their family was Martell’s problem.

Martell then told Melody that he had to quarantine three times because of her. This led to a full blown argument between the two, with them discussing their separate futures. Eventually, Martell stormed out of Melody’s house.

OWN has not announced if Love & Marriage: Huntsville will return for a sixth season. Fans can rewatch the fifth season as it is now available on the OWN network website.

Poll : 0 votes