Bold and Bougie: Meet the cast

Bold and Bougie is a new reality television series that will premiere on WeTV on February 15, 2024. This show is about self-expression, friendship, and navigating through obstacles, showcasing the luxurious lives of stars with whom reality TV fans are already familiar.

Cast members for the upcoming reality series Bold and Bougie are five women: Crystal Smith, Gocha Hawkins, Malaysia Pargo, Princess Banton-Lofters, and Tameka Foster, who wish to "break ageist norms'' in Atlanta.

Throughout the reality TV show, these women's lives are documented. They open up about their struggles and facing grief while talking about self-acceptance in their confessional interviews.

Meet the cast of Bold and Bougie

The teaser for Bold and Bougie gives us a glimpse into the upcoming season. It starts with Malaysia's comment after hinting at potential conflicts and arguments between the cast members,

"Atlanta, the new Black Hollywood, Glitz, glam, Hookah.”

Head of content at WeTV, Brett Dismuke, explained why Bold and Bougie is a trendsetter for other reality TV shows, focusing on highlighting new stories of women.

“WEtv prides itself in celebrating untold stories and exploring unchartered territories. Bold & Bougie captures raw and authentic moments as these courageous and unapologetic women break free from societal constraints, embrace their true potential and refuse to be defined by their age or labels. WE are elated to help share their stories.”

The teaser, however, doesn't reveal much about cast members. Here's an introduction to women who have joined the new television series Bold and Bougie.

Malaysia Pargo

Malaysia Pargo was previously part of the show Basketball Wives for ten years. During her time at Basketball Wives, she was married to Jannero Pargo, an ex-NBA basketball player.

Alongside being a single mother to her three children, Malaysia runs her online clothing store, Vanity World, and actively participates in philanthropy. She has also appeared in shows like Behind the Veil 2 and Ludacris: Splash Waterfall.

Tameka Foster

Fashion designer Tameka Foster, Usher's ex-wife, is also a designer whose successful career has bloomed over the past two decades. She owns boutiques Estella and Estella Home and a fashion learning platform, Style Theory. Tameka shares her son Usher Raymond V with Usher. The couple divorced back in 2009.

Previously, Tameka Foster has worked as a stylist for A-list Hollywood celebrities such as Jay-Z, Nas, Lauryn Hill, Patti LaBelle, and Ciara, among others. When it comes to reality TV shows, Tameka is not a newcomer. Before becoming a part of Bold and Bougie, she has starred in Atlanta Exes.

Gocha Hawkins

Gocha Hawkins, a successful author mostly known for her book Gocha's Blueprint to Business 101: 7 Quick Tips to Being a Boss, started her career in cosmetology. Since then, she has also made a name for herself in the food industry by opening Gocha’s Restaurant Group, which includes Gocha’s Breakfast Bars and Gocha’s Tapas Bar.

Gocha believes in never giving up. She was sent to prison when she was young, but Gocha has proved that it is never too late to start over. She is a mother and also a grandma.

Princess Banton-Lofters

Princess Banton-Lofters is the founder and owner of Loft 22 Entertainment, Inc. She has produced shows such as Real Housewives of Atlanta and Ink Paper Scissors. Apart from being an executive producer, Princess is also active in philanthropic ventures.

The Bold and Bougie cast member started her nonprofit organization Producing Princesses which focuses on her life motto, “Life is what you make it.”

Crystal Smith

The last Bold and Bougie contestant is Crystal Smith, who has previously appeared on TV shows like Platinum Life and About the Business. She also has a YouTube channel named Crystal Creations. Her business ventures include establishing the restaurant Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles.

Crystal comes from an underprivileged background and actively helps the poverty-stricken community. Crystal is part of The Smith Family Foundation, founded by her ex-husband Ne -Yo.

Reality TV fans have good expectations from the upcoming series Bold and Bougie as they are excited to see their favorite stars in a new show. The familiar cast, hooking plotline, and a different approach to reality television will contribute to the success of this WeTV production.