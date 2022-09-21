BookTok can now link books to TikTok videos: How to use the viral feature revealed

The TikTok book community, also known as BookTok, is well-known for its reviews of new releases and has influenced a generation of readers. TikTok users undeniably enjoy sharing their most recent book, whether they are reading or writing it.

Thanks to a new TikTok feature, users will soon be able to share their favorite books within their videos. This feature is a result of a collaboration between TikTok and publishing giant Penguin Random House.

TikTok is making a new commitment to the #BookTok community through this partnership, following the launch of the TikTok Book Club in July.

TikTok's BookTok community, a section of the app dedicated to discussing literature and exchanging book recommendations, is one of the most active and popular communities ever created.

The hashtag #BookTok has received over 77 billion views. Popular retailers such as Barnes & Noble and Books A Million have even created sections in their stores to highlight books that are popular in the community.

How to use the BookTok feature

As announced in their most recent blog post, TikTok has partnered with well-known book publishing company Penguin Random House to allow users to connect their favorite books to their videos.

TikTok users in the United Kingdom and the United States can tag their videos with any Penguin Random House book available in their country by clicking "Add Link" and selecting "Book." Following the publication of the video, the title of the book will be prominently displayed above the description.

When viewers click the link, they are directed to a separate website that contains information about the book, such as a synopsis and links to additional videos with the same title. Once users begin using the feature, user-generated book recommendations get collected in one place for easy browsing.

The ability to favorite books, which allows users to save books of interest, is one of the best features of the new release. Previously, one had to save the video where the book was mentioned and then watch it again. No longer, as the app now allows users to create their own "to-read" list.

Unfortunately, this feature is currently only available to residents of the United States and the United Kingdom. Users will simply have to wait a little longer if they live in a different country until TikTok decides to make this option available globally.

This isn't the only new feature TikTok has introduced recently. Furthermore, the app is testing new features such as a dislike button, denoted by a thumbs-down icon in the comment box.

BookTok has resurrected the publishing and bookselling industries by enabling a new generation of readers to share recommendations without the assistance of a media outlet or column as everyone now has the ability to sell out a book quickly.

The BookTok community is passionate about literature and books, and it is rapidly growing. Although the genres of these best-selling books vary, many of their authors are experts in young adult literature, romance, and fantasy.

