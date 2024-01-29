Bosco on Peacock: Full cast list

Bosco on Peacock promises to be a wild ride for viewers. This crime thriller, based on the true story of Quawntay "Bosco" Adams, is hitting screens on February 2, 2024. There is some suspense as the film delves into themes of resilience, redemption, and the fight for freedom.

Aubrey Joseph plays the main character in Bosco. The rest of the cast includes Nikki Blonsky, DC Young Fly, Thomas Jane, Vivica A. Fox, Tyrese Gibson, Theo Rossi, and Jim O'Heir.

The story is about Adams breaking out of a high-security prison. It is an intense and emotional journey that mainly focuses on what happened in 2006. It was an important year for Adams, especially since he pulled off a prison escape.

The full cast list of Bosco on Peacock unveiled

This movie, Bosco, is directed by Nicholas Manuel Pino. Quawntay Adams is sentenced to 35 years in prison. But he's determined to be there when his first child is born, even though he's stuck in a high-security prison.

The synopsis, as per IMDb, reads:

"Based on the story of Quawntay 'Bosco" Adams, sentenced to 35 years for attempted possession of marijuana. With the help of a woman from a lonely-hearts ad, he escapes to see his daughter but is forced to take responsibility for his past."

Take a look at the full cast list of this crime drama:

Aubrey Joseph

Joseph plays the lead in this movie (Image via IMDb)

He plays Quawntay Bosco Adams, the main character. Many might recognize him from the Marvel show Cloak & Dagger. His portrayal of Tyrone Johnson/Cloak earned him rave reviews, and he was nominated for the Teen Choice Awards in 2018 and 2019.

Nikki Blonsky

She embodies the character of Tammy. Blonsky became famous for her role in the popular musical Hairspray, showing off her skills in both drama and comedy. She won two Critics' Choice Awards and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her role in Hairspray.

Thomas Jane

Jane plays Hunt in the film (Image via IMDb)

Jane plays the character of Hunt in the upcoming Peacock film. He's best known for playing the titular role of Frank Castle in the 2004 movie The Punisher. He was also seen in The Predator (2018).

Vivica A. Fox

Fox plays the role of Willa.(Image via IMDb)

The character of Willa is portrayed by Fox, a seasoned actress famous for her performances in popular movies such as Kill Bill and Independence Day. Fox brings Willa to life by showing both her strong and vulnerable sides.

Tyrese Gibson

Gibson, known for his performances in the Fast and Furious movies, plays Tootie. He is known for his comedic and action skills, which are on display across the Furious franchise.

Theo Rossi

Theo Rossi is the one who plays Ramos. (Image via IMDb)

Theo Rossi plays the role of Ramos in the Peacock film. Rossi is known for playing tough and complicated characters, like he did in Sons of Anarchy and Luke Cage.

Jim O'Heir

In the role of Bo, O'Heir brings his warmth and humor to the character. He is known for his portrayal of Jerry Gergich in Parks and Recreation. In the film Bosco, his comedic moments provide a sense of lightness to the overall tension, contributing to a well-balanced ensemble cast.

Final thoughts

The film Bosco is not just a regular movie, it serves as a symbol of human strength and the lasting impact of love. It is based on Quawntay Adams' book about his incarcaration and journey to escape prison to witness the birth of his first child.

The movie will feature original music from prominent hip-hop artists like Snoop Dogg and DDG, among others.

