"She wasn't method acting for sure": Nikki Blonsky racist controversy explained as viral Hairspray clip sparks debate 

In August 2008, the Golden Globe-nominated actress, singer, dancer, and social media personality Nikki Blonsky, along with her father Carl Blonsky, was reportedly engaged in an airport brawl in the British overseas territory island Turks and Caicos.

As per Today, both Nikki and her father made racial remarks towards Bianca Golden, then-contestant of America’s Next Top Model (Cycle 9), which eventually led to a heated exchange followed by a physical fight, in which Bianca’s mother Elaine Golden got hurt and ended up in the hospital.

Nikki Blonsky and her father were arrested by Turks and Caicos police following the altercation. Both were charged with actual bodily harm but later made bail. Now, 15 years later, netizens have dug out a clipping from Nikki Blonsky’s debut film, the high school musical comedy Hairspray, where she played the role of the protagonist Tracy Turnblad, who was portrayed as a blatantly racist teenager.

As soon as the clipping from the movie resurfaced on the internet in the last week, the internet has been calling out Nikki for being racist in real life, as proven by her 2008 airport incident with Bianca Golden. One Twitter user even commented:

“I can’t look away”: Nikki Blonsky’s Hairspray clip triggers online trolls

According to New York Post, Nikki Blonsky and her father had a chance encounter with Bianca Golden and her mother at the Turks and Caicos Airport located in the southeast of the Bahamas, after both families were returning from vacation in August 2018.

At the lounge area, the Goldens asked the Blonskys to move their luggage to the floor from the seats, so that they could take their place. Initially, the Blonskys refused to move their luggage, but when airport authorities got involved, they were forced to vacate them.

However, they also began making racial slurs, including the n-word several times, which led tempers to flare and later a tussle initiated between the two families.

In fact, back then, a source close to the Goldens told the Post that Bianca sat and listened and even tried to ignore all the racist remarks until it got too much for her.

When she protested, Nikki allegedly told her to shut her mouth. Interestingly, a source close to the Blonskys gave a contradictory account of the incident alleging that it was Bianca who refused to sit next to “any white b*tch.”

Over the years, what had actually happened was never disclosed. However, it was revealed by several news outlets such as Today that Bianca’s mother Elaine was badly injured in the altercation, and ended up with a cracked skull and a broken nose in the ICU. Bianca’s father was accused of repeatedly punching her in the head and face.

Local police arrested Bianca Golden, Nikki Blonsky, and Carl Blonsky following the brawl. While both Nikki and Bianca posted bail of $6000 within 24 hours of their detention for causing actual bodily harm, Nikki’s father had to stay some more time in jail as he was charged with “grievous bodily harm” and required $75000 for bail. However, he too was later released.

Fast forward to August 2023, social media users have discovered Nikki Blonsky’s Hairspray clipping, in which she is seen portraying a character who discriminated racially.

This prompted the netizens to call her out for not only playing an on-screen racist role but also for being racist in real life. Here are some of the trolls the lesbian actress is facing currently.

While Nikki Blonsky has not commented on the latest backlash, back in 2020 when she came out as gay ahead of Pride Month, she had addressed the 2008 scandal surrounding her and her father.

In fact, she denied allegations that she used racist language or violence, even though she admitted to being involved in an “incident” 12 years ago. She has posted on her Instagram Story:

“I am deeply saddened and hurt to hear I have been wrongly accused of ever having anything other than love in my heart for someone of a different race when that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

She had further added that she was finally in a good place in her life and living her true self and did not wish to revisit the trauma or point fingers at anyone and destroy their reputation.

Nikki Blonsky continued by saying how he had no ill feelings towards Bianca Golden and even wished her “nothing but the best.” She also slammed internet users for spreading false rumors and hate against her.

Two months after the original incident, in October 2008, Bianca Golden discussed her personal experience on The Tyra Banks Show and even accused Blonsky and her family of verbal and physical assault accompanied by racial slurs. Nikki denied the allegations after the show’s clipping had gone viral.