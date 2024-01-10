Boston Calling 2024: Tickets, lineup, dates, location, & all you need to know

Boston Calling 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 24, 2024, to May 26, 2024, at the Harvard Athletic Compound in Boston, Massachusetts, in the United States.

The 2024 edition of the festival will be its ninth edition, having been first held in 2013 and annually ever since, except for the 2020 and 2021 editions, which were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2024 edition, which will feature performances by artists such as Ed Sheeran, Khruangbin, The Killers, Blondshell, and Cannons, among others, was announced via a post on the Instagram account of the festival on January 9, 2024.

The presale for the festival will be available on January 11, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST. The presale can be accessed by signing up via landline or email for international patrons, while US citizens can access the presale with their mobile numbers as well. The Chase Presale for Chase cardholders starts on the same day as well and is priced at $175.

Only when the presale concludes will general tickets be offered. GA ticket prices start at $360, GA plus ticket prices start at $599, and VIP ticket prices start at $1099. Platinum ticket prices start at $2799. All ticket prices are inclusive of processing fees.

Day tickets will also be available, and their prices start at $175 for GA tickets, $299 for GA plus tickets, $499 for VIP tickets, and $1299 for platinum tickets. All ticket prices are inclusive of processing fees.

Boston Calling 2024 to have a star-studded lineup

Boston Calling is set to feature a star-studded lineup this year, with performers such as The Killers, Leon Bridges, Hozier, Khruangbin, and Young the Giant, among others, set to take the stage.

The full lineup for the Boston Calling 2024 festival is given below:

May 24, 2024 (Day 1)

Ed Sheeran

Leon Bridges

Reneé Rapp

Young the Giant

Luke Hemmings

David Kushner

Cannons

Beach Weather

Ric Wilson

Madi Diaz

Maris

Divine Sweater

Kieran Rhodes

Kei

JVK

Justin Clancy

The Wolff Sisters

May 25, 2024 (Day 2)

Tyler Childers

Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB

Khruangbin

Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls

Jessie Murph d4vd

The Red Clay Strays

Tanner Usrey

Bad Rabbits

The Castellows

Motherfolk

Senseless Optimism

Tori Tori

Ward Hayden

Paper Lady

Cakeswagg

Highwater Haulers

May 26, 2024 (Day 3)

The Killers

Hozier

Megan Thee Stallion

The Revivalists

Lovejoy

Chappell Roan

Blondshell

Royel Otis

The Heavy Heavy

Christone Kingfish Ingram

Francis of Delirium

Stefan Thev

The Thing

Fleshwater

Zola Simone

Billy Dean Thomas

Tysk Tysk Task

The Boston Calling Festival was first held in 2013

Boston Calling was first held in 2013 and was founded by Brian Appel and Mike Snow. The festival initially started with a two-festival format, with a spring and fall edition. The lineup of the festival has been curated by Aaron Dessner of The National since its inaugural edition. The festival was initially a two-day event before moving to a three-day schedule in its second edition.

The first three years of the festival were held at City Hall in Boston, Massachusetts. After that, it moved to its current venue, the Harvard Athletic Complex, and was reformated into a one-festival per year format.

Following its move to its current venue in 2017, the festival witnessed a surge in popularity, partly due to the increased crowd capacity of the new venue, with a growth in attendance from 20,000–25,000 to 40,000 plus. Notable performers at the festival have included Sia, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Metallica, and Nine Inch Nails, among others.