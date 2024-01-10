Boston Calling 2024: Tickets, lineup, dates, location, & all you need to know

Boston Calling 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 24, 2024, to May 26, 2024, at the Harvard Athletic Compound in Boston, Massachusetts, in the United States.
The 2024 edition of the festival will be its ninth edition, having been first held in 2013 and annually ever since, except for the 2020 and 2021 editions, which were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2024 edition, which will feature performances by artists such as Ed Sheeran, Khruangbin, The Killers, Blondshell, and Cannons, among others, was announced via a post on the Instagram account of the festival on January 9, 2024.
The presale for the festival will be available on January 11, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST. The presale can be accessed by signing up via landline or email for international patrons, while US citizens can access the presale with their mobile numbers as well. The Chase Presale for Chase cardholders starts on the same day as well and is priced at $175.
Only when the presale concludes will general tickets be offered. GA ticket prices start at $360, GA plus ticket prices start at $599, and VIP ticket prices start at $1099. Platinum ticket prices start at $2799. All ticket prices are inclusive of processing fees.
Day tickets will also be available, and their prices start at $175 for GA tickets, $299 for GA plus tickets, $499 for VIP tickets, and $1299 for platinum tickets. All ticket prices are inclusive of processing fees.
Boston Calling 2024 to have a star-studded lineup
Boston Calling is set to feature a star-studded lineup this year, with performers such as The Killers, Leon Bridges, Hozier, Khruangbin, and Young the Giant, among others, set to take the stage.
The full lineup for the Boston Calling 2024 festival is given below:
May 24, 2024 (Day 1)
- Ed Sheeran
- Leon Bridges
- Reneé Rapp
- Young the Giant
- Luke Hemmings
- David Kushner
- Cannons
- Beach Weather
- Ric Wilson
- Madi Diaz
- Maris
- Divine Sweater
- Kieran Rhodes
- Kei
- JVK
- Justin Clancy
- The Wolff Sisters
May 25, 2024 (Day 2)
- Tyler Childers
- Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB
- Khruangbin
- Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls
- Jessie Murph d4vd
- The Red Clay Strays
- Tanner Usrey
- Bad Rabbits
- The Castellows
- Motherfolk
- Senseless Optimism
- Tori Tori
- Ward Hayden
- Paper Lady
- Cakeswagg
- Highwater Haulers
May 26, 2024 (Day 3)
- The Killers
- Hozier
- Megan Thee Stallion
- The Revivalists
- Lovejoy
- Chappell Roan
- Blondshell
- Royel Otis
- The Heavy Heavy
- Christone Kingfish Ingram
- Francis of Delirium
- Stefan Thev
- The Thing
- Fleshwater
- Zola Simone
- Billy Dean Thomas
- Tysk Tysk Task
The Boston Calling Festival was first held in 2013
Boston Calling was first held in 2013 and was founded by Brian Appel and Mike Snow. The festival initially started with a two-festival format, with a spring and fall edition. The lineup of the festival has been curated by Aaron Dessner of The National since its inaugural edition. The festival was initially a two-day event before moving to a three-day schedule in its second edition.
The first three years of the festival were held at City Hall in Boston, Massachusetts. After that, it moved to its current venue, the Harvard Athletic Complex, and was reformated into a one-festival per year format.
Following its move to its current venue in 2017, the festival witnessed a surge in popularity, partly due to the increased crowd capacity of the new venue, with a growth in attendance from 20,000–25,000 to 40,000 plus. Notable performers at the festival have included Sia, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Metallica, and Nine Inch Nails, among others.