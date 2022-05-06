Bound by Blackmail cast list: Jade Harlow, Diora Baird, and others star in Lifetime thriller

Adding to the genre of crime thrillers, Lifetime's Bound by Blackmail is making its way to an already successful lineup. The movie is set to be released this Saturday, May 7, 2022, on the streaming channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Bound by Blackmail narrates the story of a lady determined to change her life for the better. She gets invited to a self-improvement camp by a dear friend, and this opportunity appears to be the turning moment she has always been waiting for. She ends up blindly trusting her buddy, who provides a service called Initiative.

However, as time passes, she finds that the endeavor is hiding deadly secrets that have locked the venture's all-female members with no way out. While she resolves to solve the problem, will she make it out alive?

Here is everything to know about the cast of Bound by Blackmail.

The cast of Bound by Blackmail

Jade Harlow

Jade Harlow is an American actress and producer from Los Angeles. She studied performing arts at the Las Vegas School of Performing Arts. At Osmond's Performing Theater of Dance and the Arthur Murray Dance Studio, she studied and mastered a variety of dance styles, including jazz, tap, ballet, and swing.

Jade is best known for her roles in the films The Bay, Cowboy Bebop, Don't Make Me Go, and Zoo. Unborn and Passions are some of her other famous works so far. She is also well known for playing the character of Julia Price on MCU's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Diora Baird

Diora Lynn Baird is an American actress and model from Miami, Florida. She moved from Miami to Los Angeles at a young age in order to achieve a career in acting. She worked at The Gap, as well as taking the job of playing the clown at children's parties. She also worked as a caterer, a waitress, and a pre-school teacher, to supplement her income while auditioning.

She eventually made her way into the fashion world after the American brand GUESS signed her on. Her profile grew significantly after she was featured on the cover of Playboy magazine in August 2005.

Wedding Crashers, Accepted, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, Young People F*cking, My Best Friend's Girl, Stan Helsing, and Transit are the movies part of her portfolio.

Baird has also appeared as a guest star on Big Day, Shark, The Loop, and Two and a Half Men. She starred in 30 Days of Night: Dark Days, directed by Ben Ketai, and was seen on the web-series Tea Party Macabre, which is part of the Women in Horror Month series.

Bound by Blackmail also includes actors Taylor Blackwell, Monroe Cline, Tom Parker, and Coby Ryan McLaughlin in short yet impactful roles, which help in piecing the thriller together.

Don't forget to catch Bound by Blackmail on Lifetime this Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

