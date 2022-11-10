Boyce Avenue Philippines Concert 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

American boy band Boyce Avenue has announced a three-day concert during Valentine's Week in the Philippines. The concerts will take place in different venues, and the band will perform a set of love songs at their concert on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Boyce Avenue will be supported by Filipino bands The Juans, Nobita, and Adie. T. While Nobita and Adie will play at all three concerts, The Juans will only make one appearance at the Manila one.

Tickets for the shows will be available from November 19 at 10 am PHT. Tickets for the Manila concert can be accessed from TicketNet while tickets for Cebu and Davao concerts will be available via SM Tickets.

According to GMA Network, the tickets for the Araneta Coliseum show range from PhP840 to PhP5,250. The tickets for the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu are between PhP1,060 to PhP4,740, and the tickets for the SMX Convention Center in Davao are priced from PhP895 to PhP4,740.

Boyce Avenue Philippines Concert 2023 dates

February 11 -- Araneta Coliseum, Manila

February 12 -- Waterfront Hotel Ballroom, Cebu

February 14 -- SMX Convention Center, Davao

More about the artists

Boyce Avenue is primarily a cover band that was formed in 2004. They rose to popularity within three years of posting their videos on YouTube. The band consists of brothers Alejandro Luis Manzano, Daniel Enrique Manzano, and Fabian Rafael Manzano. The band's name is a combination of two street names the brothers lived on when they were kids. The trio has garnered nearly five billion YouTube views and 13.2 million subscribers.

In an interview with NME last year, Alejandro explained why the band first focussed on making covers:

“We started doing covers because we thought YouTube is like Google ­– it’s a search engine. So, when people go to YouTube and they search for a specific artist that they love, they might hopefully see our version or rendition of that artist’s music.”

In 2010, Boyce Avenue recorded original music for their full-length album, All We Have Left, which featured singles including Every Breath, On My Way, and Broken Angel, with their videos in subsequent years. In 2012, the trio released a music video for the song On My Way. In 2014, the band released their first EP, No Limits, which contains more upbeat racks than their previous work.

Also performing on the tour is singer-songwriter Adie, who is known for his hit singles Paraluman, Tahanan, Dungaw, and Mahika. The artist is currently one of the top artists on Spotify Philippines with over 3.6 million monthly listeners.

The brothers will also be backed by OPM band Nobita on all three dates. Nobita is an emerging band which has released hits like Ikaw Lang and a wedding-themed song titled Unang Sayaw. The band recently achieved over 130 million streams on Spotify.

Boyce Avenue will also be backed by pop rock band The Juans in Manila, who recently released hits including Hindi Tayo Pwede and Hatid, and carried out their first major concert at the Big Dome.

