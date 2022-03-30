Brad Paisley Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates, and more

American country music singer and songwriter Brad Paisley has announced a world tour, his first since the Covid-19 pandemic. The tour will begin on May 27 at Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena.

He will also perform at various other shows in the US, including Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington and more, through the end of June. Brad Paisley will move on to international shows in Scandinavia, Germany, the Netherlands, Scotland, Ireland and Canada.

Brad Paisley will return to the US to perform California and New Mexico shows through mid-September. He will conclude the tour in Australia with dates running from mid-September through early October.

The supporting acts for Brad Paisley will include Scotty McCreery, Tracy Lawrence, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes and Morgan Evans, among others.

Tickets for Brad Paisley’s shows in June will be available starting April 1 via his official website, with the remaining shows going on sale on April 8. The ticket prices differ depending on the venue and the seats. Currently, the ticket prices for the Brad Paisley concert range between $123 and $699.

Some proceeds from ticket sales will go to The Store, Paisley's Nashville-based nonprofit, a free grocery store aimed at helping local low-income families.

Brad Paisley tour 2022 dates

May 27 -- Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena

May 29 -- Windsor, Ontario, at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

June 2 -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at The Pavilion at Star Lake *

June 3 -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Waterfront Music Pavilion *

June 4 -- Bethel, New York, at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

June 10 -- Simpsonville, South Carolina at CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park X

June 11 -- Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Va. Beach X

June 24 -- Greeley, Colorado at Greeley Independence Stampede - Island Grove Regional Park

June 25 -- Fort Hall, Idaho, at Shoshone-Bannock Hotel Casino

June 26 -- Airway Heights, Washington, at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino

July 15 -- Glasgow, Scotland, at SSE Hydro ++

July 16 -- Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena ++

July 19 -- Tilburg, Netherlands at 013 Poppodium ++

July 20 -- Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena ++

July 22 -- Bergen, Norway at Bergenhus Festning ++

July 24 -- Trondheim, Norway at Kristiansen Festning ++

July 27 -- Gothenburg, Sweden, at Liseberg Amusement Park

July 29 -- Gavle, Sweden at Furuviksparken

July 31 -- Schwetzingen, Germany at Schlossgarten Open Air

August 12 -- Albuquerque, N.M. at Sandia Resort Casino -- Sandia Amphitheater

August 13 -- Tucson, Arizona, at Ava Amphitheater

August 18 -- Murphys, California, at Ironstone Amphitheater X

August 19 -- Irvine, California, at FivePoint Amphitheater X

August 20 -- Temecula, California at Pechanga Resort Casino -- Pechanga Summit X

August 24 -- Put In Bay, Ohio, at Bash on the Bay Country Music Festival

August 25 -- Syracuse, New York, at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview XX

August 26 -- Niagara Falls, Ontario at Fallsview Casino Resort - Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre

September 17 -- McHenry, Ill. at Splash Into Country - Rise Up McHenry

September 23-25 -- Willowbank, QLD, Australia, at CMC Rocks

September 26 -- Brisbane, QLD, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre ++

September 29 -- Melbourne, VIC, Australia, at Rod Laver Arena ++

October 1 -- Deniliquin, NSW, Australia at Deni Ute Muster

October 2 -- Mareeba, QLD, Australia at Savannah in the Round

October 5 -- Sydney, NSW, Australia, at Qudos Bank Arena ++

October 8 -- Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena ++

*Tracy Lawrence & Tenille Townes

++ Morgan Evans

X Tracy Lawrence & Caylee Hammack

XX Scotty McCreery & Caylee Hammack

Last year, Brad Paisley played over 30 shows in the United States, including shows in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix and Tampa, Florida. He also performed at Nashville’s Music City’s Let Freedom Sing! concert on July 4.

More about Brad Paisley

Paisley released his debut album Who Needs Pictures in 1999. He has released eleven studio albums since and a Christmas compilation on the Arista Nashville label.

Paisley’s albums have been certified Gold or higher by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Brad Paisley scored 35 Top 10 singles on the US Billboard Country Airplay chart, 20 of which have reached number one. In 2009, he set a record by getting the most consecutive singles reaching the top of the chart.

On February 10, 2008, he won his first Grammy award for Best Country Instrumental for Throttleneck. 2008 in Best Country Instrumental Performance category. In 2009, he won two Grammy awards in Best Country Instrumental Performance for Cluster Pluck and Best Male Country Vocal Performance for Letter to Me.

In 2011, he won the Academy of Country Music award in the Top Male Vocalist category. He won the British Country Music award for International Song of the Year that same year.

Edited by Srijan Sen