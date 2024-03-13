Branding in Seongsu: Ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored

Branding in Seongsu featuring Lomon, Kim Ji-eun, Yang Hye-ji, Kim Ho-young, and many more dropped the highly anticipated finale episode on March 14, 12 am KST. Branding in Seongsu follows the story of a widely famous marketing manager who is a perfectionist and a clumsy young intern on her team, who get entangled with each other when an accidental kiss swaps their souls leading them to the mysteries of each other's lives.

Kim Ji-eun plays the role of Kang Na-eon an ambitious branding manager who would go to any lengths to achieve success even if it requires her to sell her soul. On the other hand, Lomon played the character of So Eun-ho, a youthful boy known for his charming looks. He lands the position of the eldest intern in Seongsu Agency where he places his morals and ethics before any evil doings.

Branding in Seongsu ending explained: Kim Ji-eun takes revenge against her killer with Lomon's help

Branding in Seongsu moved at a fast pace in the last few episodes where Cha Jung-woo played by Kim Ho-young was revealed to be behind the rabbit mask who tried to kill Kang Na-eon (Kim Ji-eun) he confessed it was Min Hee-jung played by Ahn Yun-hong who manipulated him to believe that Kang Na-eon will accept him if she was in an insecure position.

In the final episode, Kang Na-eon makes a dramatic entry at the Segye group’s inaugural ceremony where Min Hee-jung was appointed as the group's director. Kang Na-eon came forward with her last marketing pitch in front of Hwang Yi-jae played by Lee Kwang-hee, her agenda was to reveal the true side of Min Hee-jung who created a scandalous image of Hwang Yi-jae played by Lee Kwang-hee, and buried it with another scandal involving Kang Na-eon.

Meanwhile, Min Hee-jung got involved with So Eun-ho to bring down Kang Na-eon. So Eun-ho was kidnapped by Min Hee-jung as she tried to get rid of him with the help of Do Yoo-mi played by Yang Hye-ji. However, So Eun-ho teamed up with Kang Na-eon to gather evidence against Min Hee-jung and recorded their conversation when he was kidnapped.

Hwang Yi-jae took Kang Na-eon's advice to rebuild his image and re-brand the Segye group’s reputation. Kang Na-eon forgave Do Yoo-mi for betraying her, admitting her mistake of neglecting her friend while achieving her goals, and mending Do Yoo-mi.

Meanwhile, Cha Jung-woo confessed his crimes to the detectives and agreed to cooperate.

Will there be a season 2 of Branding in Seongsu?

So Eun-ho (Lomon) is reminded of Min Hee-jung’s words where she blamed him for the loss of his first love aka Nam-gung Da-Eun. So Eun-ho got overwhelmed with the situation and decided to take a break from his job and his relationship with Kang Na-eon, he promised to return soon.

Kang Na-eon was promoted to the position of the CEO of Seongsu Agency, as the youngest in the history of the Segye group. The show took a year's leap when So Eun-ho returned as the CEO of a company looking for a brand consultant. Kang Na-eon was caught off guard when So Eun-ho reappeared as her client.

The thriller crime show gave closure to all the characters leaving no room for further questions, this also leaves no possibility of a second season. Nothing about season two has been confirmed by the production team of Branding in Seongsu.

Branding in Seongsu is available on Viki and U+ Mobile TV for streaming.