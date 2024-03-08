"OH MY GOD": Fans ecstatic as Kim Ji-eun is set to star in Mom's Friend's Son alongside Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min

On March 8, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Ten Asian reported that Kim Ji-eun's agency, HB Entertainment, confirmed the actress's appearance in the upcoming drama Mom's Friend's Son. She will star alongside actors Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min.

The romantic and comedy drama will be helmed and penned by directors Yoo Ye-won and Shin Ha-eun, respectively. They are famous for working on the hit Netflix series Hometown Cha Cha Cha in 2021.

Soon, the news broke and went viral among the K-drama Community. One enthusiastic fan tweeted that they took to social media to express themselves.

"I just wait for this": Fans want to see Jung Hae-in, Kim Ji-eun, and Jung So-min sharing the same screen

Mom's Friend's Son delves into the story of an unfortunate woman who embarks on a journey of renewing her life after committing several mistakes. In this endeavor, she reunites with her childhood friend, hinting at a budding romance between the two.

Kim Ji-eun will chronicle the character of paramedic Jung Mo-eun, a childhood friend of Seung-hyo and Seok Ryu. She is full of life, righteous, and fights the emergency head-on. Her work involves safeguarding humans from danger, so she takes immense pride in her job.

Meanwhile, Jung Hae-in will portray the role of prominent architect Choi Seung-hyo. He is one of the most prominent artists in his field and a childhood friend of Bae Seok-ryu since the age of four. They used to be bathhouse partners, sharing banana milk often, and met after becoming adults.

Jung So-min will breathe life into the character of Bae Seok-ryu, who goes through an unfortunate incident that compels her to resign from her high-paying job. She has aced every exam and has never experienced failure since childhood. However, after quitting the job, she meets Seung-Hyun and looks at life differently.

K-drama fans were excited about Kim Ji-eun joining Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min for the series. While some felt sad about her chronicling the second female lead, others were surprised about her back-to-back projects. They commented about watching Jung So-min and Kim Ji-eun acting as best friends in the drama and could not stop celebrating it.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-eun also expressed her excitement about the upcoming through fan cafe, where she wrote about portraying the role of paramedic in a cool manner and commented, as translated by @daheeverse, on X:

"Today's article came out and I'm finally announcing the news of the upcoming project that I've been waiting for a while. Yay !!!! Hehe, this time it's a paramedic. I'm going to change and show up so I'm looking forward to it. So actually I want to tell the guys right away so I always tell the company 'can you tell me now?" Now do you have to say it? I think I asked him lol. Finally I can say it now lol I always want to say something right away when something happens lol. From now on, I won't be able to speak in advance, but please know my heart!!"

Kim Ji-eun further disclosed that the staff had begun filming and stated, as translated by user @daheeverse:

"We started filming now and working hard. Everybody please wait with excitement,,,, I'll go see you soon, lol Since the day shift is still serious. Everyone watch out for a cold. He said he's going to take care of his clothes. Our little ones are tired and busy living I'm always rooting for you keep it up. The procession of the monastery. Hehe, I'm throwing a picture of my way to reading."

Mom's Friend's Son is slated for release in the second half of 2024.